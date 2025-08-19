Sales metrics: What and how to track

The easiest way to understand the difference between KPIs and sales metrics is that sales KPIs focus on long-term business goals, while metrics measure specific business activities or processes.2 Both are quantitative measurements, but used for different purposes.

If, for example, the business objective is to have a higher conversion rate, the business would need a number of different sales activity and performance metrics that impact conversion numbers. The KPI in this example is conversion rate because it measures progress based on a specific business goal, while the metrics are used to back up the higher conversion rate goal or show progress toward said goal.

Furthermore, KPIs can be separated into leading indicators and lagging indicators, and can be used for effective activity management and to assist sales teams in meeting sales goals. Leading indicators include things like calls made, LinkedIn invitations sent, social media interactions and follow-ups. Lagging indicators are things like customer lifetime value (CLV), customer retention rate and churn rate.