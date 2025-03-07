Guide to sales productivity

Sales productivity refers to a sales team’s efforts to maximize business output while minimizing input. Boosting sales productivity is often a critical factor in growing conversion rates and increasing revenue.

To increase productivity, sales leaders optimize time, resources and processes to shorten the sales cycle and capture high-value clients. Technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) play a crucial role in enhancing sales productivity by reducing manual tasks, reimagining workflows and providing data-driven insights.

In recent years, AI-powered sales productivity tools have been used to augment various sales activities and reduce administrative burden. For instance, by identifying quality leads, performing lead-generation activities, transcribing sales calls, measuring team performance, automating initial outreach and delivering hyperpersonalized communications to potential customers.

But despite the ubiquity of these technologies, particularly since the gen AI explosion, two-thirds of sales reps’ time remains funneled into non-selling activities.1 This dynamic has led researchers and businesses to rethink how technology can most effectively improve seller productivity—and organizational models more generally—to truly add value.

Increasingly, leading researchers and business leaders consider truly increasing productivity to rely on a strategic combination of purpose-driven technology and forward-thinking management practices.2