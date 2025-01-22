How to improve telecom customer experience

While pricing and actual service are key components of whether a customer will stay with a telecom provider, providing excellent customer experience is another way to keep their business. Therefore, customer-centric telecommunications service providers are likely to stay ahead of the competition.

An ICD study found that 54% of telecommunication decision-makers1 say that improving customer experience (CX) was a top transformation initiative. Telecoms providers are increasingly launching initiatives as part of digital transformation exercises to improve all aspects of their business, including customer experience.

Every customer interaction in the telecom industry provides an opportunity for telecom companies to meet and exceed customer expectations. From customer engagement to customer support, telecoms providers that invest in serving customers are likely to improve profitability.

One issue might be that not enough telecoms companies are proactively planning for the future. An IBM Institute for Business Value study analyzing 2030 plans found that only 26% of telecom organizations are embracing new technologies to energize growth.”

Telecommunications industry executives are expecting seismic shifts in the world by 2030, yet many communications service providers (CSPs) might not reflect these new realities in their strategic planning. Eye-opening research from the (IBM IBV) suggests that many CSPs expect to focus on adapting capabilities for future needs rather than proactively pursuing growth. This approach might leave them vulnerable to competitive risks and blind to new services opportunities.

It is especially important to account for situations where customers need assistance specifically because they are having connectivity issues. Exceptional customer experience is a great way to keep customers satisfied and minimize churn.

Customers want their relationship with companies in the telecom industry to be simple and fulfilling. Improving customer experience can be a differentiator that can help improve customer satisfaction, minimize the customer churn rate and improve customer loyalty.

Customer experience optimizations can help several important business metrics like customer lifetime value (CLV) and monthly recurring revenue.