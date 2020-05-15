Reshaping the telecommunications ecosystem and business models

Last week, I had an opportunity to sit down (virtually) with three companies that spent the last few years building ecosystem that made an impact in the industry.

Syniverse has been for a long time at the core of the roaming business, serving hundreds of carriers globally. They were the first to recognize that 5G and internet of things will change the very essence of roaming traffic and that blockchain represented a more transparent and efficient way to leverage such a large amount of data to implement new services and monetization models. Syniverse has embraced a proactive approach to transformation, deciding to anticipate the market and the competition and engaging with IBM to develop a new blockchain-enabled platform.

The new platform will support their business in two ways: on one side it will allow Syniverse to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their clearing and settlement activity in the telco industry, from roaming services to any kind of data that carriers may generate. On the other, the flexibility and scalability of the platform supports the extension of the same services to adjacent industries.

TBCASoft, on the other hand, reinforced the role of telecom carriers as trusted providers developing a blockchain platform that enables telco-led use cases like mobile payments and digital identity. Billions of people in the world interact with communication service providers (CSPs) on a daily basis. We trust CSPs with our personal, location and payment data.

What carriers need to leverage the data and trust is a reliable platform which allows the sharing of data and performs transactions across networks. TBCASoft built such a platform. The platform is a blockchain for telco that enables several use cases, like mobile payments and digital identity. Users can spend money with their telecom provider digital wallet when they are traveling abroad in a near seamless fashion, leveraging blockchain for back-end reconciliation.

Finally, Deutsche Telekom, one of the global leaders of the industry, embodies the transformation we talked about, creating their own blockchain platform, which is open source, accessible to other carriers and developers, with the scope to co-develop the next generation of applications. Deutsche Telekom’s platform can be seen as blockchain as a service, that abstracts from specific protocols and is compatible with every software system.

Innovators in the industry can leverage it to enable their applications with blockchain or to build new ecosystems. In addition to that, Deutsche Telekom also created an application that aims to digitize and improve the wholesale roaming process, starting from translating roaming contracts into smart contracts that enforce blockchain transactions.