AI in telecommunications

The telecommunications (telecoms, telcos) industry continues to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to provide better service to customers and improve profitability.

Like companies in other industries, telecommunications companies understand their future is an AI-powered one. Embracing AI services helps those companies better serve their customers, increase efficiency and ultimately, improve their bottom lines.

A new IBM Institute for Business Value survey of 300 global telecom leaders found that most communications service providers are assessing and deploying gen AI use cases across multiple business areas.

A 2023 study by Nvidia (link resides outside of IBM.com)1 found nearly 90% of telecom companies use AI, with 48% in the piloting phase and 41% were actively deploying AI. Most telecom service providers (53%) agree or strongly agree that adopting AI would provide a competitive advantage, according to the Nvidia study.

The telecom industry should invest in the right AI technologies and services. That way, they prepare the organization to take advantage of AI’s full capabilities.