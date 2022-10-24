Hybrid cloud integrates public and private cloud with your on-premises infrastructure. The right solution delivers a unified, flexible, cost-optimal hybrid cloud with portable microservices and reliable and securable on-premises infrastructure for data-intensive AI and mission-critical workloads.
Develop portable and scalable cloud-native apps with containers, IBM Cloud® Paks, and Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Manage fluctuating demand with cloud-like subscription-based and consumption-based infrastructure.
Build in enterprise security, protect data, and manage privacy by policy across hybrid IT, without impacting performance.
IT leaders across industries share ways to future-proof your IT infrastructure and gain a competitive edge with a hybrid cloud environment.¹
Flexible payments can accelerate your hybrid cloud strategy.
See how the IBM hybrid cloud approach can offer up to 2.5x more value than public cloud alone.
Get training for hybrid cloud architecture, Kubernetes, Containers, OpenShift and more.
Get an introduction to the growing role that data storage plays in hybrid cloud strategies. (1.5 MB)
Discover how to take a security-first approach to your hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Modernize apps, servers and storage in place to integrate with hybrid cloud and AI.
Learn how AI can transform your business with automation and real-time insight.
1 A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, January 2022.
2 Storage as a Service is available in select regions.