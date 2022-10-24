On-premises infrastructure for hybrid cloud

Harness open, flexible and secure on-premises infrastructure solutions to unlock your hybrid cloud strategy
Overview

Why on-premises IT is key

Hybrid cloud integrates public and private cloud with your on-premises infrastructure. The right solution delivers a unified, flexible, cost-optimal hybrid cloud with portable microservices and reliable and securable on-premises infrastructure for data-intensive AI and mission-critical workloads.

Benefits

Portability

Develop portable and scalable cloud-native apps with containers, IBM Cloud® Paks, and Red Hat® OpenShift®.

Manage fluctuating demand with cloud-like subscription-based and consumption-based infrastructure.

Build in enterprise security, protect data, and manage privacy by policy across hybrid IT, without impacting performance.

Are you getting the most from your hybrid cloud?

IT leaders across industries share ways to future-proof your IT infrastructure and gain a competitive edge with a hybrid cloud environment.¹

Solutions

Remove budget obstacles

Flexible payments can accelerate your hybrid cloud strategy.

IT infrastructure modernization

Modernize apps, servers and storage in place to integrate with hybrid cloud and AI.

Learn how AI can transform your business with automation and real-time insight.

Footnote

1 A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, January 2022.

2 Storage as a Service is available in select regions.