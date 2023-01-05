PathMotion

Connecting potential hires to employers thanks to observable microservice and container resources.

PathMotion, a cloud-based talent-acquisition and employer-branding platform, began its observability journey when modernizing and migrating to the cloud from an on-premises, monolithic application. The company needed an equally modern observability and monitoring solution that could keep up with the newfound velocity and complexity of containerized microservices.

By implementing Instana, PathMotion gained the ability to automatically visualize and monitor the performance of microservice architectures and software running on container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes. This allowed the company to eliminate 10% of its virtual machines and deploy more resources elsewhere, while also setting up warnings for when resources are being strained.

“Having the ability to measure how well our microservices communicate and understanding the performance of the connections between all components in our platform became vitally important.”

-Mehdi Mahfoudi

DevOps Engineer, PathMotion

