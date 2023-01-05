In general, observability is the extent to which you can understand the internal state or condition of a complex system based only on knowledge of its external outputs. The more observable a system, the more quickly and accurately you can navigate from an identified performance problem to its root cause, without additional testing or coding.

In IT and cloud computing, observability refers to software tools and practices for aggregating, correlating and analyzing a steady stream of performance data from a distributed application along with the hardware and network it runs on. That lets you better monitor, troubleshoot and debug the application and the network.

While observability often refers specifically to the observability of IT systems, workloads, networks, and infrastructure, data observability is another form of the technology.

With data observability, the focus shifts to the data layer. The idea is to move data quality assurance further upstream, to troubleshoot and mitigate any issues at an early stage before problems corrupt a data pool or cause systemic data quality issues. Data observability ensures confident decision-making and enables AI-driven automation by providing quality data products for trusted business outcomes.

Observability is a critical topic. While this guide focuses mainly on application observability, it's important to understand that observability impacts data and networking, too, and the lines between the three are fading.