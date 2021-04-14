IBM Blockchain Services and Consulting
It takes more than an innovative idea to achieve success in any blockchain project. Tap into proven design methodologies, smart contracts and composable capabilities that can accelerate positive business outcomes for your blockchain consulting company.
Why IBM is a blockchain services leader
Person writing on a sticky note stuck on a whiteboard
Overview

As businesses dealing with cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets adjust to a new and unusual sense of normal, having ecosystem-level collaboration and optimization is essential for sustaining continual growth. This is true for both startups and those that already have years of experience in the blockchain development services.

Our blockchain consulting services experts specialize in NFT, web3, software development, ledger technology and app development. We can help you with dapp development and can assist you in determining the best blockchain strategy for your business. We can help you build a scalable, enterprise-grade distributed system for your purposes, using a proven network design framework that drives operational agility while opening new revenue streams.
Benefits
Operational agility and speed to value

Optimize multiparty workflows around trusted data and accelerate performance across your value chain and metaverse crypto projects.

Cost takeout and risk mitigation

Streamline shared processes, enhance accountability, organize with DeFi, eliminate intermediaries, minimize disputes, automate reconciliation tasks and improve functionality.

New monetization opportunities

Increase brand trust and sales with product authenticity and open new marketplaces with asset tokenization.

Capabilities At IBM Blockchain® Services, we use design-based principles that enable business transformation at the level of markets, industries and ecosystems. Clients are guided through pillar phases of the journey to reach outcome-driven network design. Governance design

Who owns the network? Who owns the data? Our blockchain experts and consultants can help you design an operational model for the members of your business network, delivering benefits that are fair, democratic, transparent and built to evolve.

 Business value design

How does the network make money? The design of your blockchain network business model will include appropriate monetization and incentives to stimulate collaboration between members and generate network effects.

 Technology design

How do the benefits of blockchain help people in fintech work smarter and better? We design human experiences to inspire mass adoption of new digital products and services, while assuring privacy, trust and security.

 Why design matters

The most challenging part about building a blockchain for business network is the business part itself. Learn more about IBM’s industry-leading approach to building business networks and business processes tailored specifically to help blockchain development companies or those focused on developing blockchain applications.

 Discover how IBM helps companies build effective business networks
IBM can help clients navigate their unique challenges to deploy blockchain-fueled solutions in harmony with other emerging technologies. – Saurabh Gupta, President – Research and Advisory Services, HFS Download the HFS repot
Case studies Vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 began to spread, IBM started moving to counter that attack, putting the power of IBM Blockchain® to work on the public health crisis of our time. Discover why blockchain is one of our most effective weapons against emergencies such as pandemics.

 Learn how IBM Blockchain streamlines vaccine distribution
IPwe

Designed to bring better information and more transparency to the world of intellectual property, IPwe uses the power of Watson AI to enable tokenization and diversification for patent owners. Brought to you by IBM, which holds more patents than any other company.

 Watch the video (03:00) Read the IPwe case study
Home Depot

What’s been received, what has not and who’s to say? Working closely with IBM Blockchain, The Home Depot now has real-time visibility into its inventory, with quick access to shared and trusted information on goods throughout its shipping and receiving process. This helps reduce the number of vendor disputes and accelerates dispute resolution.

 Watch: The Home Depot video (02:57) Read The Home Depot case study
Syniverse

To keep pace with 5G, Syniverse and IBM Blockchain Services have created a clearing and settlement solution for the wireless industry. Learn how the business and technical experts of IBM Blockchain Services helped them get started.

Watch the blockchain services video (02:45)
Industries

Industry leaders are using specialized applications of IBM Blockchain to remove friction, build trust and unlock new value across industries and around the globe. Select your segment to see how to overcome the challenges you face today.

 Supply chain Media and advertising Financial services Healthcare Oil and gas Manufacturing Government Telecommunications Travel and transportation Retail Insurance
Resources What is blockchain technology?

Discover blockchain fundamentals, definition, key elements, benefits, types of networks, use cases, FAQ, resources and more.

 Blockchain use cases

Find out all that can be built on the IBM Blockchain platform through 4 in-depth pieces and 29 use cases representing 8 industries.

 Blockchain resources

Reach out for a veritable library of information, including webinars, overviews, solution briefs, guides and interactive sessions.
Related solutions IBM Blockchain platform

It’s the leading blockchain platform for good reason. Here’s what it can do for your enterprise.

 Learn more IBM Blockchain ecosystem for business partners

We know many ways to help grow your business. Plus, a special trial offer for your blockchain journey.

 Learn more IBM Blockchain transparent supply

Meet a supply chain transparency solution that increases visibility and helps build brand trust.

 Learn more IBM Blockchain solutions

Check out potential benefits for specific industries, plus see how to maximize blockchain investment.

 Learn more Supply chain consulting services

Read how forward-thinking organizations are transforming their business through intelligent workflows.

 Learn more
Next steps
Talk to our experts

Have a one-on-one discussion with an IBM expert about your blockchain needs, concerns and questions.

 Explore IBM Blockchain solutions

Check out potential benefits for specific industries, plus see how to maximize blockchain investment.

 Explore Explore client success

Get more proof of the power of the IBM Blockchain platform through inspiring client examples.

 Explore