IBM Operations Manager for z/VM is designed to improve the monitoring and management of z/VM systems and Linux® guests, which is accomplished by automating routine maintenance tasks, sending alerts based on situations or thresholds and automatically responding to situations that require intervention.

Systems programmers and administrators can automate routine maintenance tasks in response to system alerts. Users can easily debug problems by viewing and interacting with consoles for service machines and Linux guests. Operators are able to better interpret messages and determine corrective actions.