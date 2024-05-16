IBM Z NetView™ provides functions to help maintain the highest degree of availability for IBM Z® networks. It is a core component of IBM Z Service Management Suite and IBM Z Service Automation Suite. IBM Z NetView has an extensive set of tools that help to manage and maintain complex, multi-vendor, multi-platform networks and systems from a single point of control.
Key capabilities and advanced functions include networking and automation, and enhanced enterprise integration and customer time-to-value and ease of use. System and Network Automation addresses the continued drive for increased IT availability. As expanding network requirements increase, such as adding mobile devices, the need for a complete network management solution becomes increasingly important.
Summary of changes for IBM Z NetView
Easily manage your entire network through a single console.
Increase operations efficiency and effectiveness with enhanced problem determination and management features.
Improve overall system availability with high availability and automation.
Support heterogeneous networks, including Systems Network Architecture (SNA) and TCP/IP, and changing network and system requirements on IBM Z systems.
Take advantage of improved problem diagnostics and management with new packet tracking and analysis capability.
Gain improved enterprise resiliency for continuous availability combined with GDPS Active/Active support.
Use the new Canzlog functionality for faster problem solving with network and system log browsing and enhanced automation with new consolidated message logging capability.
IBM Z NetView provides the automation services and graphic topology services for Z System Automation, which enables automated management of z/OS® systems and applications.
IBM Z NetView provides automation services, data services, communication services and other underlying services for GDPS.
IBM Z NetView delivers management services to Tivoli Business Service Manager for handling of z/OS subsystems such as the CICS®, DB2® and IMS subsystems.
Data provided by IBM Z Decision Support can be used to fine-tune the performance of IBM Z NetView.
Use to schedule and control workloads in any operating environment where communication with z/OS can be established.
A standardized architecture that establishes a framework for the interconnection of computer systems based on the manager/agent model.
Explore how to get started using the IBM Z NetView program, the Z NetView interfaces and functions and get an introduction to the NetView REST Server.
Browse the product library to obtain user guides, programmer guides, installation guides and more.
Reduce administrative and operational tasks; customization and programming effort; automation implementation time and costs associated with Parallel Sysplex® automation and policy-based automation.
A single point of control for systems management functions for many system elements covering both hardware and software enterprise resources in an IBM systems complex.
A single point of control for a broad range of systems management functions and provides the visibility, control, and automation of a large range of system elements spanning both the hardware and software resources of enterprises in a sysplex.
A free of charge component available with IBM Z® Service Management Suite, IBM Z Service Automation Suite, IBM Z System Automation V4, higher IBM Z NetView V6.3 or higher IBM Z Monitoring Suite.