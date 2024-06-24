Get access to IBM z/OS facilities through a suite of z/OS UNIX System Services command line utilities and modern programming interfaces
IBM Z Open Automation Utilities (ZOAU) is a runtime for interacting with MVS facilities and automating tasks on z/OS via UNIX shell commands or modern scripting languages.
In today's IT environment, integrating mainframes with modern development poses challenges due to legacy interfaces and specialized skills, creating operational silos. IBM Z Open Automation Utilities addresses these issues with:
IBM empowers organizations to optimize mainframe investments and enhance productivity through streamlined operations and enhanced collaboration.
ZOAU simplifies mainframe integration through z/OS UNIX System Services. It enables rapid skill transfer from UNIX environments, fostering seamless collaboration between mainframe and distributed teams while optimizing resource allocation and operational efficiency.
ZOAU offers straightforward programming libraries to access MVS resources like datasets and jobs directly from Python. Enable native development on-platform, empowering custom application creation that enhances MVS facility management with Python's versatility.
Enhance your mainframe environment with Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z®. Seamlessly integrate and leverage Ansible to streamline operations and automate tasks across your mainframe infrastructure.
Allocate, edit, delete and list many popular MVS data sets directly from a UNIX environment using ZOAU.
Start and manage z/OS jobs using the job management utilities provided.
Interact with the z/OS system console using the opercmd utility directly from UNIX System Services.
Run many of your traditional MVS programs without explicit JCL knowledge.
Two editions of Z Open Automation Utilities are available. The PAX download format is popular in z/OS UNIX System Services and allows users to get started with ease. The SMP/E software installation and maintenance tool on z/OS can manage SMP/E installable images and their fix packs. Take advantage of IBM support to open service requests addressed in documented turnaround times with optional S&S.
Use the pax archive installable format, which is consistent with distributed platforms.
The SMP/E (CBPDO, ServerPac) installable format allows for easy update management. It is recommended for production deployments. Both the base content and optional service PTF content are available through Shopz.
No license charge
Develop your own custom applications
Full functionality
Downloadable with z/OS 3.1 and later (available as a bypassable prerequisite)
IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S)
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
The Z Open Automation Utilities base license and Subscription & Support (S&S) are offered free of charge.
Manage updates easily with CBPDO, ServerPac or PAX installable formats.
z/OS 3.1 and later includes ZOAU as a bypassable prerequisite. When ordering z/OS, customers have the option to select ZOAU as part of the installation process.
Consult your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner if you have questions about the ordering process.
Leverages Z Open Automation Utilities to extend Ansible capabilities on mainframe environments.
IBM Z Open Automation Utilities includes a Python API that leverages this programming language.
Users can optionally leverage C/C++ for z/OS to write custom applications that leverage ZOAU’s C language API.
