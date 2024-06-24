In today's IT environment, integrating mainframes with modern development poses challenges due to legacy interfaces and specialized skills, creating operational silos. IBM Z Open Automation Utilities addresses these issues with:

Modern Approach: Utilizes z/OS UNIX System Services for seamless integration with familiar tools like UNIX commands, Python APIs, and C language interfaces.

No JCL Required: Simplifies operations by eliminating the need for deep JCL knowledge.

Cross-Team Collaboration: Facilitates collaboration between mainframe and distributed teams, leveraging existing skill sets.

Efficiency Boost: Accelerates application modernization and development cycles.

Resource Reallocation: Enables effective use of resources across IT environments.

IBM empowers organizations to optimize mainframe investments and enhance productivity through streamlined operations and enhanced collaboration.

