Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe
AIOps for IBM Z® is a powerful technology approach that combines automation with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Tailored specifically to streamline mainframe systems management and operations, it uses automation to detect and analyze events and anomalies within complex IT environments.

It is crucial for companies facing the challenges of intricate IT environments, as it streamlines operations and enables quick issue resolution. By swiftly identifying potential issues, isolating problems, analyzing root causes and expediting issue resolution, AIOps for IBM Z allows teams to focus more effectively on driving business outcomes.
Best practices for taking a hybrid approach to AIOps for IBM Z

Explore the IBM Z AIOps detect, decide and act solution for a collaborative incident remediation.
Benefits AI can be used to solve many IT challenges. Find out why the mainframe is critical to the success of any AIOps adoption effort. Delivering IBM Z AIOps with higher value and lower cost Predict events to reduce outages

Monitor hybrid applications and infrastructure proactively.

 Speed problem determination

Use all data sources to analyze anomalies, isolate problems and identify root causes.

 Minimize customer impact

Deploy automation to enhance collaboration for faster incident resolution.
Incident identification solutions
Detect Monitor hybrid infrastructure and applications and detect issues and anomalies.
Full-stack monitoring IBM Z Monitoring Suite

Identify poorly performing tasks quickly for faster resolution with full-stack monitoring for early detection for IBM Z incidents.

 Explore IBM Z Monitoring Suite
Hybrid cloud observability IBM Instana® Observability mainframe monitoring

Avoid blind spots in application observability with end-to-end transaction tracing including z/OS® resources.

 Explore IBM Instana Observability
Anomaly detection IBM Z Anomaly Analytics

Proactive incident detection with real-time AI and machine learning operational anomaly analytics.

 Explore IBM Z Anomaly Analytics
Root-cause analysis solutions
Decide Analyze issues and anomalies to isolate problems and identify root causes.
Performance management IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS

Access, curate and analyze operational data to help understand and optimize system performance.

 IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Cost and capacity planning IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics

Understand operational costs and make capacity decisions that align with business goals and forecasts.

 Explore IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics
Deep-domain metrics and application trace analysis IBM zSystems™ Integration for Observability

Diagnose application bottlenecks within code, server resources or external dependencies.

 Explore IBM zSystems Integration for Observability
Log analytics IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics

Accelerate hybrid incident identification with real-time operational analytics.

 Explore IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics
Anomaly correlation IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator

Get visibility into the interactions and dependencies, and correlate anomalous activities across z/OS subsystems.

 Explore IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator
Automate IT solutions
Act Rapidly respond to reduce the impact on the clients with improved resiliency.
Intelligent automation IBM Z Service Automation Suite

End-to-end, goal-driven and policy-based system automation for a consistent and reliable automation across the enterprise.

 Explore IBM Z Service Automation Suite
Intelligent storage IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS

Machine aided storage resource management and automated storage tasks across the enterprise for improved SLAs.

 Explore IBM Advanced Storage Management Suite for z/OS
Predictive workload automation IBM Z Workload Scheduler

End-to-end workload automation with embedded predictive scheduling for SLA management cross enterprise.

 Explore IBM Z Workload Scheduler
Business resiliency IBM Z Batch Resiliency

Improve business resiliency and reduce risk by offering immediate insight into data inter-dependencies and vulnerabilities.

 Explore IBM Z Batch Resiliency
Collaborative incident remediation solutions
Detect, decide and act The demo video shows how to use IBM Z ChatOps and IBM Service Management Unite in an end-to-end scenario going from DETECT (alert from OMEGAMON®), to DECIDE (problem isolation in IBM Service Management Unite), to ACT (restart applications through IBM Z System Automation and IBM Service Management Unite). All of these products are available in one product: IBM Z Service Management Suite.
Incident resolution IBM Z Service Management Suite

Improved collaboration and faster incident resolution through chat-based operations and user-friendly dashboard.

 Explore IBM Z Service Management Suite

Case study

People discussing something in office while looking at a computer monitor
Visualizing application performance on IBM Z

Bankdata accelerates innovation by unleashing full software performance with OMEGAMON Data Provider.

Resources Journey to AIOps

Use a holistic approach focused on business processes and workflows to successfully adapt to AIOps.

 Try IBM Z software

Experience a hands-on trial, available within two hours and accessible for three days including weekends at no charge and with no installation required.

 Delivering IBM Z AIOps with higher value and lower cost

Discover how taking advantage of IBM’s cost optimization methods continue to drive down costs on the Z platform.

Incident identification

Discover how to apply incident identification solutions to monitor hybrid infrastructure and applications to detect issues and anomalies.

 Root cause analysis

Discover how to apply root cause analysis solutions to analyze issues and anomalies to isolate problems and identify root causes.

IT automation

Discover how the AIOps for IBM Z framework can help you address a wide variety of automation needs and use cases.
