AIOps for IBM Z® is a powerful technology approach that combines automation with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Tailored specifically to streamline mainframe systems management and operations, it uses automation to detect and analyze events and anomalies within complex IT environments.
It is crucial for companies facing the challenges of intricate IT environments, as it streamlines operations and enables quick issue resolution. By swiftly identifying potential issues, isolating problems, analyzing root causes and expediting issue resolution, AIOps for IBM Z allows teams to focus more effectively on driving business outcomes.
Monitor hybrid applications and infrastructure proactively.
Use all data sources to analyze anomalies, isolate problems and identify root causes.
Deploy automation to enhance collaboration for faster incident resolution.
Identify poorly performing tasks quickly for faster resolution with full-stack monitoring for early detection for IBM Z incidents.
Avoid blind spots in application observability with end-to-end transaction tracing including z/OS® resources.
Proactive incident detection with real-time AI and machine learning operational anomaly analytics.
Access, curate and analyze operational data to help understand and optimize system performance.
Understand operational costs and make capacity decisions that align with business goals and forecasts.
Diagnose application bottlenecks within code, server resources or external dependencies.
Accelerate hybrid incident identification with real-time operational analytics.
Get visibility into the interactions and dependencies, and correlate anomalous activities across z/OS subsystems.
End-to-end, goal-driven and policy-based system automation for a consistent and reliable automation across the enterprise.
Machine aided storage resource management and automated storage tasks across the enterprise for improved SLAs.
End-to-end workload automation with embedded predictive scheduling for SLA management cross enterprise.
Improve business resiliency and reduce risk by offering immediate insight into data inter-dependencies and vulnerabilities.
Improved collaboration and faster incident resolution through chat-based operations and user-friendly dashboard.
Use a holistic approach focused on business processes and workflows to successfully adapt to AIOps.
