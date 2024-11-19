Manage and monitor z/OS Storage Resources including Cloud Tiers
IBM Z® Storage Management Suite is a product bundle that storage administrators use to holistically manage and evaluate their z/OS® storage environment, covering everything from monitoring and allocation to catalog and HSM.
IBM Z Storage Management Suite provides extensive capabilities to monitor and manage z/OS storage hardware and software resources, including private, hybrid or cloud storage for z/OS.
The products included in this suite are:
Monitor storage resources and manage key z/OS storage subsystems with flexible reporting, customizable intelligent alerts, detailed drill down and automated responses to quickly resolve problems.
Improve z/OS storage operational performance with efficient operation of storage allocation controls. Use private, hybrid and public cloud storage for flexible, cost-efficient storage.
Identify storage shortage issues and drill down to the root cause for resolution before they cause problems. Common responses to problems can be automated.
A tool that helps prevent and reduce processing delays and interruptions that result when x37 abends and errors occur because there is insufficient disk space for a new allocation.
Delivers a set of auditing commands that help support the health of the control data sets. It keeps your z/OS environment trouble-free with fast, accurate and flexible audits. With Advanced Audit for DFSMShsm, storage administrators can maintain efficient metadata environments and prevent temporary or permanent loss of data access.
Delivers features to help you audit, diagnose, recover, manage and access your data assets, even in the event of unforeseen problems ranging from human errors to natural disasters.
Provides the management reporting needed to know what’s going on inside this critical subsystem.
Designed to quickly and efficiently allow you to write sequential files concurrently to tape/disk and to a private, hybrid or public cloud repository, without having to run extra backup utilities.
The comprehensive monitor for z/OS I/O subsystem performance and storage availability. The product combines comprehensive storage performance monitoring with a flexible, easy-to-use browser interface that helps you clearly understand storage conditions and help ensure optimal performance.
When planning for IBM Z Storage Management Suite, it is important to verify that your system meets the system requirements.