IBM Z® Service Automation Suite offers a single point of control for a broad range of systems management functions including automation, network management and workload scheduling. The suite provides the visibility, control and automation of a large range of system elements spanning both the hardware and software resources of enterprises in a sysplex.
IBM Z Service Automation Suite will enable you to improve resource utilization and personnel interaction for better synergy and efficiency. You will also be able to reduce outages, delays and the meantime to the correction of complex problems. The suite is a simply priced, easy-to-order package of the following products:
Summary of changes and updates for Z Service Automation Suite
Simplify the operation of complex workloads with a customizable management dashboard bringing mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment.
Completely and easily manage your network with enhanced enterprise integration, greater business agility and increased IT availability.
Reduce problem resolution time by improving cross-team collaboration enabling ChatOps tool integrated into Slack®, Microsoft® Teams™ or Mattermost®.
Get compelling management capabilities through automation and scheduling integration for improved business resilience. Reduce outages and delays as well as meantime to correction of complex problems.
Automate the execution of batch and near real-time workloads and activities that are running in support of business services, thus improving personnel interaction for better synergy and efficiency.
Leverage the embedded event architecture to stream data to a variety of endpoints, such as analytics engines or web-based dashboards.
IBM Service Management Unite is a web-based and highly customizable dashboard user interface that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment. It visualizes and consolidates information from your automation, monitoring, network management and scheduling environment, in a single interface enabling next-gen IBM Z operators to quickly identify, isolate and resolve problems. You can also interact directly with the systems, issuing commands and viewing results without going to a different console.
IBM Z NetView® provides automation and network and systems management to address your requirements for business agility on IBM Z. Key capabilities and advanced functions include networking and automation, enhanced enterprise integration, customer time-to-value and ease of use.
ChatOps is a model that integrates people, tools and processes into a collaboration platform so that teams can efficiently communicate and easily manage the flow of their work. IBM Z ChatOps provides support for Z environments by including a chatbot that gives users access to information from Z systems management tools directly into Slack®, Microsoft® Teams™ or Mattermost®. Easily notify the IT operations team about alerts from IBM Z applications. ChatOps also integrates with IBM Service Management Unite for broad access to IBM Z data to enable chat users to drill-down into web-based dashboards with additional information. With Z ChatOps, accelerate incident resolution and enable faster onboarding of next-gen IBM Z operators.
IBM Z Workload Scheduler provides the infrastructure to help automate the execution of batch and near real-time workloads and activities that are running in support of business services.
IBM Z System Automation provides a policy-based, self-healing, high-availability solution to optimize efficiency and availability of critical systems and applications. It is designed to reduce administrative and operational tasks, customization and programming effort, and automation implementation time and costs associated with Parallel Sysplex® automation and policy-based automation.
IBM Z Common Data Provider with Kafka enables the following integrations:
IBM Discovery Library Adapter for z/OS detects and discovers active z/OS resources and their connections and relationships. The Discovery Library Adapter for z/OS creates XML files (also referred to as “Books”) that can be used to understand the environment or can be processed by products such as IBM Tivoli® Application Dependency Discovery Manager (TADDM), Change and Configuration Management Database (CCMDB) and IBM Z Resource Discovery Data Service.
IBM Z Resource Discovery Data Service helps to manage resource data, formats and provides the data via APIs for a more modern solution to retrieve z/OS data, and store data that is discovered. It integrates discovered IBM Z topology data into IBM Cloud Pak® for Watson™ AIOps, which enables events originating from OMEGAMON monitoring or System Automation to be correlated with events from the hybrid cloud based on this topology.
IBM Z Service Automation Suite simplifies the ordering of IBM service automation products by providing a broad range of functionality in a single product package.
