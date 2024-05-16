The IBM Z JCL Expert tool provides advanced JCL checking, including site standard conformance verification, by checking the JCL and utility parameter syntax online. Unlike other offerings, IBM Z JCL Expert performs JCL checking in the existing development environment.

It provides a batch interface to check multiple JCLs simultaneously without impacting service-level commitments. Unlike other offerings, IBM Z JCL Expert provides a REST interface to automate the JCL checking and integrates it into IT automated processes.