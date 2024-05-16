Home Z software Z IT automation DSMF IBM z/OS Data Set Mobility Facility
Migrate data sets immediately without disrupting applications
Read the data sheet
What IBM z/OS Data Set Mobility Facility can do for you

IBM z/OS® Data Set Mobility Facility (zDMF) is a non-disruptive data migration solution that moves critical, allocated mainframe data sets almost immediately. It reduces the complexity of managing large migrations and helps ensure that applications remain online and available.

By migrating groups of data sets across hardware from different vendors and with different disk capacities, zDMF helps you avoid manual data-set migrations – minimizing errors and downtime. With accelerated data set migration:

- Reduce the cost of deploying new mainframe storage and IT labor
- Minimize lease and maintenance overlaps
- Virtually eliminate outages
Benefits
Gain flexibility

Immediately migrate data sets across storage from different vendors and with different disk capacities – without disrupting applications.

 Avoid potential outages

Complete IBM® DB2® data migrations to help reclaim and redeploy DB2 storage.

Automatically consolidate and migrate

Avoid manual data set-level migrations so applications can remain online.

 Handle all data set volumes

Perform data set migrations from small-capacity volumes to large-capacity volumes.

 Get more choices

Pick the vendor you want to migrate data or to refresh storage technology.
Key features of IBM z/OS Data Set Mobility Facility
Why IBM z/OS Data Set Mobility Facility?

Many IT organizations want to take advantage of the large-capacity volumes on today’s storage subsystems, but complex and disruptive data migrations negatively impact their business applications. Data conversion onto large volumes is time consuming and can involve long application outages. IBM z/OS® Data Set Mobility Facility (zDMF) helps to move data with greater flexibility, efficiency and reliability at a lower cost.
Migrations without affecting application availability

zDMF frees you from manual data set migration and potentially speeds the deployment of new storage technology. It does this by supporting non-disruptive data-set migrations in multivendor environments. It also enables model (MOD) consolidation of any size. zDMF streamlines closed data-set copying. You can copy data sets that are closed when migration begins, giving you faster migration of data sets that are not in use.
Effective UCB management and extent consolidation

Moving and consolidating data sets from multiple small-volume subsystems to a few large-volume subsystems can enhance unit control-block (UCB) management. zDMF can complete a DB2 data migration without disrupting applications. You can immediately reclaim hundreds of UCBs and use them to support new business initiatives.
Divert option and selective extent migration

zDMF also helps you either schedule a DIVERT command or set a “divert when ready” option to allow for automated transitions to the diversion phase. This helps eliminate the need to manually issue the DIVERT command. Rather than a single approach to data migration, zDMF allows you to migrate selected extents of a multi-volume data set. This capability can shorten migration time, circumvent the need for additional storage and enable more efficient migration management through automation.
Technical details

Software requirements

Supports all IBM Multiple Virtual Storage (MVS™) software-based operating systems that are currently supported by IBM

  • (for example, IBM z/OS v1.10 software and above).

Hardware requirements

Supports all storage attached to z series server formatted with IBM z/OS technology.

  • Including 3380 and 3390 volumes supporting count key data/extended (CKD/E) format and EAV capabilities.
Explore additional products IBM Transparent Data Migration Facility z/OS

IBM® Transparent Data Migration Facility (TDMF®) z/OS® is host-based software that enables local or global data migration for storage attached to IBM z/OS mainframes across multivendor environments. It provides data migration for both z/OS and z/VM.

 IBM z15

The enterprise platform for mission critical workloads on hybrid cloud.

Expert resources to help you succeed
Support

Learn more about product support options.

Explore Join our Storage Community

Where IBM Storage users meet, share, discuss and learn online.

Explore