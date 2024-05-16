IBM z/OS® Data Set Mobility Facility (zDMF) is a non-disruptive data migration solution that moves critical, allocated mainframe data sets almost immediately. It reduces the complexity of managing large migrations and helps ensure that applications remain online and available.
By migrating groups of data sets across hardware from different vendors and with different disk capacities, zDMF helps you avoid manual data-set migrations – minimizing errors and downtime. With accelerated data set migration:
- Reduce the cost of deploying new mainframe storage and IT labor
- Minimize lease and maintenance overlaps
- Virtually eliminate outages
Immediately migrate data sets across storage from different vendors and with different disk capacities – without disrupting applications.
Complete IBM® DB2® data migrations to help reclaim and redeploy DB2 storage.
Avoid manual data set-level migrations so applications can remain online.
Perform data set migrations from small-capacity volumes to large-capacity volumes.
Pick the vendor you want to migrate data or to refresh storage technology.
Many IT organizations want to take advantage of the large-capacity volumes on today’s storage subsystems, but complex and disruptive data migrations negatively impact their business applications. Data conversion onto large volumes is time consuming and can involve long application outages. IBM z/OS® Data Set Mobility Facility (zDMF) helps to move data with greater flexibility, efficiency and reliability at a lower cost.
zDMF frees you from manual data set migration and potentially speeds the deployment of new storage technology. It does this by supporting non-disruptive data-set migrations in multivendor environments. It also enables model (MOD) consolidation of any size. zDMF streamlines closed data-set copying. You can copy data sets that are closed when migration begins, giving you faster migration of data sets that are not in use.
Moving and consolidating data sets from multiple small-volume subsystems to a few large-volume subsystems can enhance unit control-block (UCB) management. zDMF can complete a DB2 data migration without disrupting applications. You can immediately reclaim hundreds of UCBs and use them to support new business initiatives.
zDMF also helps you either schedule a DIVERT command or set a “divert when ready” option to allow for automated transitions to the diversion phase. This helps eliminate the need to manually issue the DIVERT command. Rather than a single approach to data migration, zDMF allows you to migrate selected extents of a multi-volume data set. This capability can shorten migration time, circumvent the need for additional storage and enable more efficient migration management through automation.
Supports all IBM Multiple Virtual Storage (MVS™) software-based operating systems that are currently supported by IBM
Supports all storage attached to z series server formatted with IBM z/OS technology.
IBM® Transparent Data Migration Facility (TDMF®) z/OS® is host-based software that enables local or global data migration for storage attached to IBM z/OS mainframes across multivendor environments. It provides data migration for both z/OS and z/VM.
The enterprise platform for mission critical workloads on hybrid cloud.