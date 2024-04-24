IBM Transparent Data Migration Facility z/OS

TDMF is vendor independent as well as user-initiated and controlled. It allows for full system sharing throughout the data center and guarantees full access to the data at any point during a migration operation. It also supports dynamic takeover on the part of the target device while applications remain online. New storage subsystem technologies can be brought in with minimal disruption.
Summary of functions for Transparent Data Migration Facility for z/OS
The dynamic swap capability facilitates non-disruptive data migration by transparently directing input/output from the source to the target storage. The entire migration process is automated – preventing manual intervention that could affect the performance and availability of storage subsystems. Additionally, the switchback capability helps maintain application availability by enabling fallback to the original source configuration if issues are discovered with the new storage.
TDMF can work in multivendor storage environments and support virtually any mainframe-compatible storage hardware – with any manufacturer or microcode level. Its ability to work in heterogeneous environments helps you save time and money. It reduces the complexities associated with migration of large quantities of data for consistency groups. TDMF also provides more flexibility to change or add storage vendors when refreshing storage technology.
TDMF tracking and validating the data transfer, which helps you avoid data corruption or loss. It also ensures the integrity and availability of your critical business applications during the migration process. TDMF’s non-disruptive data mobility process helps in migrating data more quickly and easily, while maintaining data integrity and enhanced performance of critical applications. TDMF reduces migration requirements through the dynamic pacing feature.
The TDMF z/VM agent addresses the issue where a customer's DASD configuration includes devices with paths to both z/VM and z/OS and customer wants to swap devices. Without the TDMF z/VM agent, the z/VM system would have to be shut down while TDMF swaps the attached device. With the TDMF z/VM agent, the device can be swapped while applications running on the z/VM system continue to access data on the device. Please note that the swap migration is still controlled from a TDMF z/OS master system.
A feature of z/OS that allows communicating with and managing various aspects of a IBM z/OS system through a web browser interface.
Migrate data more effectively with continuous application availability.