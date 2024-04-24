IBM Transparent Data Migration Facility z/OS

The TDMF z/VM agent addresses the issue where a customer's DASD configuration includes devices with paths to both z/VM and z/OS and customer wants to swap devices. Without the TDMF z/VM agent, the z/VM system would have to be shut down while TDMF swaps the attached device. With the TDMF z/VM agent, the device can be swapped while applications running on the z/VM system continue to access data on the device. Please note that the swap migration is still controlled from a TDMF z/OS master system.