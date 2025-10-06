IBM launches new capabilities at TechXchange 2025 to help enterprises scale AI

Everyone’s building AI agents these days. The problem? Most of them never make it into production.
The bottleneck isn’t model capability or even cost. It’s the operational infrastructure required to deploy AI safely at scale.
At TechXchange this week, we’re rolling out a suite of tools designed to help enterprises move from talking about AI’s potential to actually shipping it. Fragmented systems, governance gaps and legacy infrastructure keep most companies stuck in pilot mode. It’s time to change that.
Speaking of pilots, think of our AgentOps capabilities for watsonx Orchestrate as air traffic control for autonomous AI systems. It provides end-to-end visibility across testing and production, turning observability from a passive exercise into an active improvement loop. Agentic Workflows, Flow Builder enhancements and integration with Langflow (a popular visual development environment) let teams build collaborative, adaptable workflows. It’s AI that actually works in the real world.
But agents can only go as far as the infrastructure that supports them. That’s where Project Infragraph comes in. It replaces fragmented tools and manual processes with a unified control plane where AI agents can operate safely and autonomously. It’ll connect with IBM tools like Red Hat Ansible, OpenShift, watsonx Orchestrate, Turbonomic and Cloudability too. Real-time visibility puts teams in control so they can scale AI with confidence.
Finally, let’s talk security, because AI and data go hand in hand. Cryptographic objects like keys, certificates and digital signatures are everywhere, yet most go untracked or unmanaged. Guardium Cryptography Manager gives organizations unified control over cryptographic risk across hybrid environments, building on IBM Guardium Quantum Safe with deeper visibility alongside automation and quantum-safe remediation. With quantum threats on the horizon and AI agents multiplying, it puts enterprises in control with security that’s ready for the AI era.
And what about AI in the core of the enterprise? IBM Z is stepping up with watsonx Assistant for Z and the Spyre Accelerator. Now AI agents can reason, plan and act directly on mainframes with low-latency inferencing, supporting enterprise workloads securely. It supports IBM Granite models alongside options from Meta and Mistral, plus open-source alternatives. Agents work fast and reliably, and they do it in the environments that matter most. Spyre will be generally available October 28 for IBM z17 and LinuxONE systems, with Power11 servers following in early December.
That’s just the start. Be sure to check back here for updates, and catch the live streams from the TechXchange floor, including watching our Mixture of Experts podcast as they discuss the week’s hottest tech topics live in-person. Follow along with our Think News team for ongoing coverage throughout the event. And once TechXchange wraps up, come back for on-demand recordings of the sessions you don’t want to miss.