Enhancing cyber resilience with IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Storage Defender Data Protect

Ransomware, insider threats, and data exfiltration events are growing both in frequency and sophistication. Traditional models where backups are stored on-prem—often on the same network as the production environments they are protecting—present an easy opportunity for cyber-attacks to disable entire organizations. When backup copies remain in the same environment as production data, attackers can encrypt or delete them, eliminating recovery options.

To combat this, organizations are increasingly looking to cloud to provide offsite backup and data protection. However, even as organizations move to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, many struggle to secure and isolate their data effectively. This is often due to:

A lack of expertise in cloud security architecture;

Inadequate controls for detecting and responding to cyber incidents;

An overreliance on traditional backup systems, without consideration to protecting data at rest; and

Limited visibility and monitoring of data integrity in cloud environments.

The result is a widening gap between data protection strategy and actual cyber resilience.