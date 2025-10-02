Managing cybersecurity and IT operations is more complex and more critical than ever. CIOs and CISOs are under pressure to secure sprawling hybrid environments while keeping pace with rapid innovation. At IBM, we tackled this challenge by becoming our own first customer.
To ensure IBM Concert delivers real-world value, our CIO and CISO organizations partnered as “Client Zero.” This strategic collaboration allowed us to test, validate and refine the platform at the scale of a large enterprise, ensuring that IBM Concert is ready for IBM’s largest customers.
This wasn’t just about rolling out a new tool at enterprise scale. It was also about reimagining how we secure and operate enterprise applications with greater speed, intelligence and precision.
IBM Concert, powered by watsonx, is more than just a dashboard. It’s the intelligence layer behind smarter security operations. It brings together real-time data, AI-driven prioritization and developer workflows to help teams cut through the noise, focus on what matters and take action faster. From vulnerability management to operational insights, Concert helps turn complexity into clarity.
IBM Concert helped identify potential security risks in 874 applications internal applications in 24 hours, identifying 32% more vulnerabilities than traditional tool CVSS-based tooling that IBM was previously using. Even more impressive? It prioritized approximately 70 lower-severity CVEs that posed real risk but may have otherwise gone unprioritized if evaluating solely on CVSS score.
IBM Concert helped address alert fatigue by streamlining security focus—cutting low-priority alerts by 67% versus the compared traditional CVSS-based tooling that IBM was previously using and helping teams concentrate on high-risk vulnerabilities actively being exploited in the wild.
By shifting from a pure severity-based to an exploitability-based prioritization, Concert enabled IBM to move from reactive firefighting to proactive threat management.
IBM Concert doesn’t just detect vulnerabilities; it’s designed to drive action. By integrating directly into developers’ workspaces, it has the potential to accelerate remediation and close the loop between detection and resolution.
As we finalize our security priorities, we’re now shifting focus toward leveraging Concert’s integration capabilities to embed security deeper into the development lifecycle. This direction supports a secure-by-design culture, where security is not an afterthought but a foundational element from the start.
As we continue to expand IBM Concert’s capabilities, we’re exploring new data sources and broader applications across IT operations. By first validating Concert within IBM—a global enterprise operating in over 170 countries, with tens of thousands of applications, complex hybrid cloud environments, and vast volumes of operational data—we’re ensuring it can perform at true enterprise scale.
This internal deployment not only proves Concert’s ability to handle complexity and scale, but also sets the stage for delivering robust, intelligent operations to our clients. The goal? To build a smarter, more resilient enterprise; one that’s proactive, predictive and secure.
IBM Concert isn’t just another security tool; it’s a catalyst for change.
By using it internally we’ve seen firsthand how it sharpens risk visibility and empowers teams to act faster with AI-driven insights. If you’re ready to move from reactive to proactive security, IBM Concert is built to help you lead that transformation.
