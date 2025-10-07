From orchestration to outcomes: New agentic workflows and domain agents in IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Orchestrating the next wave of enterprise AI with five new capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
Organizations across industries are moving beyond experimentation and into the era of agentic AI—where intelligent agents don’t just respond to requests, but reason, collaborate and act to deliver real outcomes.
Today, we’re excited to announce new capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate that take agentic AI to the next level:
These innovations empower enterprises to move faster, with confidence, by orchestrating intelligent agents that are both adaptive and accountable.
Orchestrate is designed to be tool-agnostic and adaptable to any environment, enabling scalable deployment and governance of AI agents. Traditional monitoring tools often fall short when it comes to tracking AI agents. These agents not only require monitoring but also necessitate a feedback loop to learn and improve continually. The distributed nature of modern AI systems further complicates matters, making distributed tracing essential.
New AgentOps capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate include a built-in observability and governance layer that provides full lifecycle transparency. With real-time monitoring and policy-based controls, AgentOps ensures agents behave reliably and securely.
AI agents are designed to act autonomously. But when accuracy, compliance and repeatability are critical, autonomy needs structure. That’s where agentic workflows in watsonx Orchestrate come in. And with the integration of Langflow, users can design, visualize and manage complex flows that combine:
The result: workflows that are predictable, auditable and reusable—giving organizations confidence that critical processes will run correctly every time.
From financial approvals and compliance checks, to supply chain exception handling, to customer case routing, these structured flows ensure AI agents deliver business-grade reliability.
Alongside workflows, we’re introducing the next set of watsonx Domain Agents—pre-built multi-agent systems designed to address some of the most complex and high-value enterprise functions.
Powered by IBM Planning Analytics, Finance Agents accelerate planning, forecasting and scenario analysis while automating repetitive tasks like budget allocation, reconciliations and risk assessments. CFOs gain faster insights, speed up planning cycles and acquire more time to focus on strategy.
Designed to improve agility and resilience, Supply Chain Agents help accelerate response to disruptions, optimize inventory and streamline order management. With built-in integrations to IBM Sterling, SAP, Oracle, Coupa and more, these agents deliver measurable efficiency and cost savings.
Customer Service leaders can now deploy AI agents to reduce case resolution times, improve customer experience and scale support without increasing costs. Agents handle routine inquiries, surface knowledge for human contact center works and automate back-end workflows—freeing human teams to focus on higher-value interactions.
This launch builds on IBM’s vision of putting AI to work across the enterprise—combining reasoning, orchestration and execution in a unified platform.
With agentic workflows and domain agents now in Orchestrate, enterprises have the tools to: