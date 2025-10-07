From orchestration to outcomes: New agentic workflows and domain agents in IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Organizations across industries are moving beyond experimentation and into the era of agentic AI—where intelligent agents don’t just respond to requests, but reason, collaborate and act to deliver real outcomes.

Today, we’re excited to announce new capabilities in IBM watsonx Orchestrate that take agentic AI to the next level:

Agentic Workflows enables developers to build standardized, reusable flows that sequence multiple agents and tools consistently and reliably, so they no longer have to rely on brittle scripts that break when scaled.

Langflow integration with watsonx Orchestrate enables developers to continue building agents and flows with a drag-and-drop visual builder.

Agent Governance and Observability transforms agent evaluation into a full observability experience, from pre-deployment through production.

To add to our existing catalog of pre-built agents in HR, Procurement and Sales, we are releasing new pre-built agents for Finance and Supply Chain to bring deep industry expertise and accelerators to common business challenges.

Pre-built Customer Service agents help customers resolve their issues quickly and accurately through the phone, chat or text.

These innovations empower enterprises to move faster, with confidence, by orchestrating intelligent agents that are both adaptive and accountable.