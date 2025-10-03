Risk and compliance leaders, security teams and AI owners often ask these two questions: “Can I see exactly what my AI agents are doing in production?” “Can I get a unified view of my AI Governance and AI security posture?”
With watsonx.governance, the answer to both is now yes.
Together, these features will deliver a comprehensive solution for AI trust—policy, protection, and performance—without spreadsheet chasing or tab-hopping.
Enterprises are turning to AI agents as the next frontier of productivity. Unlike traditional models that simply generate outputs, agents can take action—chaining tasks and tapping into multiple systems. This opens the door to automating repetitive workflows, accelerating decision-making, and freeing teams to focus on higher-value work.
But with this promise comes new risks. Agents operate with more autonomy, making it harder to see how decisions are made and to ensure they’re behaving as intended. Monitoring today is often slow, manual, and fragmented, leaving developers without the tools they need to trust, track, or fine-tune their systems. And without a scalable governance infrastructure, enterprises struggle to evaluate, control, and confidently scale agentic AI.
To combat this challenge, in our upcoming releases, watsonx.governance will introduce Agent Monitoring and Insights in watsonx.governance. This new capability monitors agentic applications in production. By tracking decisions, behaviors, and performance in real time, Agent Insights issues alerts when metrics cross thresholds. This enables proactive management, faster troubleshooting, and higher confidence in agent-driven outcomes.
An AI agent automating procurement might attempt to approve a vendor contract outside its scope. With monitoring enabled, that action is flagged in real time, allowing teams to investigate, adjust policies, or refine the agent before it causes downstream issues.
AI governance and AI security have too often been treated as parallel workstreams. That changes with the new integration of Guardium AI Security into watsonx.governance console. Risk and compliance leaders can view live security posture directly where they approve and manage use cases.
An AI agent that manages IT tickets is registered and risk-tiered in governance. Guardium continuously tests it for abuse or leakage. Now, high-severity findings, pen-test dates and blocked attempts appear directly next to the risk record—so approvals happen faster with full context.
Both new features are guided by the same principle: your AI program should run on one unified source of the truth. Agent monitoring will evolve with a governed agent catalog, fine-tuning controls and richer observability to ensure AI agents remain reliable, accountable and aligned.
Security metrics will continue to expand beyond vulnerabilities and detections into misconfigurations and deeper Guardium integrations.
Together, they will bring security and governance into a unified flow so enterprises can govern and scale AI with speed, safety and confidence.
If you already use watsonx.governance, look out for the release and be ready to activate these features on your most critical AI use cases as they become available.
Your IBM team can help you identify the right path forward and prepare to build governed, secure, and trustworthy AI with these upcoming capabilities.