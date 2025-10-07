Beyond code: The new role of the developer

The collaboration begins with IBM’s new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE), designed to help engineers modernize code, automate testing and maintain compliance: Project Bob. “Bob,” as it is internally known, is a developer’s partner across the entire software development lifecycle, automating tasks throughout the whole process.

It’s not another assistant, IBM said at the conference: it’s built to fit into developers’ workflow, from adapting design to deployment. With Project Bob, developers can automate tasks, modernize legacy code or build something new entirely.

Project Bob brings together agentic workflows, built-in security and enterprise-grade deployment flexibility. Available only in preview, the tool was launched only four months ago inside IBM but is now used by more than 6,000 developers internally, according to Neel Sundaresan, General Manager for Automation and AI, IBM Software.

Sundaresan said the initial results are promising, with 90% time savings observed on tasks like test generation, boilerplate and dependency updates.

“When we interviewed our developers, they said they were able to do things they didn’t think they could do before,” said Sundaresan during TechXchange. “When we bring in AI the right way, we can automate the mundane and augment things not possible previously.”

“It’s not about vibe coding; it’s about literal programming. It’s not about accessibility, it’s about security. It’s about cost-affordability,” he said.

IBM also announced new capabilities with AgentOps and watsonx Orchestrate. The goal: turning observability into an active improvement loop. IBM also released an extension of purpose-built AI agents to IBM Z, bringing agentic capabilities to the mainframe.