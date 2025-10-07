Announcing IBM Project Bob: Your AI partner for faster, smarter software development

IBM Project Bob isn’t just another coding assistant—it’s your AI development partner.
Designed to work the way you do, Project Bob adapts to your workflow from design to deployment. Whether you’re modernizing legacy systems or building something entirely new, Bob helps you ship quality code faster.
With agentic workflows, built-in security and enterprise-grade deployment flexibility, Bob doesn’t just automate tasks—it transforms the entire software development lifecycle. From modernization projects to new application builds, Bob makes development smarter, safer and more efficient.
Think of Bob as your AI-first IDE and pair developer: a tool that understands your intent, your codebase and your organization’s standards.
Bob goes beyond code suggestions with features designed for real-world enterprise development:
Over 6,000 IBM developers are already using Bob across modernization, security, and new-app development projects where they are seeing an average of 45% productivity gains – freeing developers from repetitive work and assisting them on complex tasks.
Bob represents the next evolution in software engineering—helping teams modernize legacy systems, build new applications and maintain enterprise-grade standards with ease.
With today’s announcement, Bob enters preview stage, marking a major step toward operationalizing AI across the software lifecycle. The future of AI-powered coding isn’t years away—it’s already here.
Want early access? Join the waitlist to get updates and a chance to be selected for the preview.