Integrating generative AI within your organization introduces unpredictable performance bottlenecks and latency concerns due to varying models, API limitations and usage patterns, which impact user experience and SLA adherence. The opaque nature of gen AI complicates application monitoring and optimization, hindering developers' ability to gain clear insights and address performance issues promptly. Additionally, building gen AI applications from scratch is expensive, so you need to consider solutions that help you generate impactful ROI.

The rapidly evolving landscape of gen AI necessitates immediate action and by leveraging IBM® Instana® Observability platform, clients can proactively address performance issues, optimize efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in delivering exceptional user experiences. This is crucial when gen AI is a primary value driver, as even minor delays can impact SLAs and user satisfaction. Instana can also help companies adopt to LLM and AI models, by providing enterprise grade observability on workloads built on these models.