Real-time gen AI performance monitoring

Safeguard generative AI’s role as a primary value driver in your applications

Preserve user satisfaction and enhance operations

Integrating generative AI within your organization introduces unpredictable performance bottlenecks and latency concerns due to varying models, API limitations and usage patterns, which impact user experience and SLA adherence. The opaque nature of gen AI complicates application monitoring and optimization, hindering developers' ability to gain clear insights and address performance issues promptly. Additionally, building gen AI applications from scratch is expensive, so you need to consider solutions that help you generate impactful ROI.

The rapidly evolving landscape of gen AI necessitates immediate action and by leveraging IBM® Instana® Observability platform, clients can proactively address performance issues, optimize efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in delivering exceptional user experiences. This is crucial when gen AI is a primary value driver, as even minor delays can impact SLAs and user satisfaction. Instana can also help companies adopt to LLM and AI models, by providing enterprise grade observability on workloads built on these models.
Observe gen AI-infused IT applications and platforms
Benefits Maintain high levels of performance and reliability

The Instana platform’s sensor for gen AI runtimes uses OpenTelemetry features and Traceloop OpenLLMetry to collect traces, metrics and logs that can be leveraged across the gen AI stack of technologies.

 Achieve incremental performance optimization

The telemetry and traces collected can be used to visualize business KPIs for gen AI applications with Apptio®, an IBM company, to optimize graphics processing unit (GPU) resources with IBM Turbonomic® and more.

 Generate impactful ROI

Building gen AI monitoring applications from scratch is expensive. With Instana, leverage your existing investments with LLM providers, vector databases and Gen AI frameworks, to drive quicker time to value.

Features

Safeguard your LLM performance as expected by observing metrics such as response times, throughput and error rates. This is crucial in maintaining the reliability and efficiency of services that depend on these models.
Gen AI monitoring can provide insights into how well resources are being utilized by the LLM. You can monitor GPU, CPU, memory, and disk usage to optimize resource allocation and prevent bottlenecks.
By monitoring LLM traces, quickly detect and respond to errors or anomalies in the LLM’s operation. This includes identifying unusual patterns in model responses or technical issues within the underlying infrastructure. Then use Instana’s built-in AI-based smart alerts feature to flag anomalies or define their own patterns.
Observability data can help predict future demands, which helps in making decisions about effectively distributing the load to maintain optimal performance. You can leverage Instana’s integration with IBM Turbonomic to automatically optimize application and system performance.
In the event of an incident, detailed traces are invaluable to quickly diagnose and rectify issues, minimizing downtime and improving system resilience. You can leverage intelligent remediation, to automate root cause identification and remediation of problems impacting your applications.
Monitoring the performance and outputs of LLMs can provide valuable feedback for data scientists and engineers working on the model. Observability data can highlight areas where the model may need refinement or retraining.
Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.

