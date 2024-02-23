Observe GenAI with IBM Instana Observability

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), powered by large language models (LLMs) has accelerated the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. GenAI is proving to be very effective in tackling a variety of complex use cases with AI systems operating at levels that are comparable to humans. Organisations are quickly realizing the value of AI and its transformative potential for business, adding trillions of dollars to the economy. Given this emerging landscape, IBM Instana Observability is on a mission to enable the observability of GenAI-infused IT applications.
We’re excited to announce that it is now possible to observe GenAI-infused IT applications and platforms such as IBM watsonx.ai, Amazon Bedrock, HuggingFace, and more, all from within IBM Instana Observability. We have created a new sensor for GenAI Runtimes in Instana that enables end-to-end tracing of requests. The Sensor for GenAI Runtimes leverages OpenTelemetry features and Traceloop’s OpenLLMetry to collect traces, metrics and logs across the GenAI stack of technologies. GenAI stack of technologies is shown in Figure 1.
The Sensor for GenAI Runtimes enhances Instana’s existing capabilities in observing GPU-based infrastructure, automatic instrumentation, and incident detection and remediation automation. This integration provides comprehensive observability across AI-powered environments, so businesses can leverage generative AI technologies while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability.
Beyond the technical details, the telemetry and traces collected empower a broader suite of IBM Automation products: visualize business KPIs for GenAI applications with Apptio, an IBM company to optimize GPU resources with Turbonomic, and more.
This comprehensive approach goes beyond mere monitoring. It unlocks the true efficiency and effectiveness of your GenAI-powered systems, ensuring you maximize their impact.
Instana’s existing OpenTelemetry support accelerated the development of this exciting new capability. Instana is both a user of and contributor to OpenTelemetry:
Advantages of using Instana for Observing GenAI
Examples of how an SRE would utilize the provided observability data during a troubleshooting process.
Figure 4 illustrates how Instana uses the OpenTelemetry Instrumentation as a Data Source, sending all of the data to Instana Agent as a result. The AI Sensor running on the Instana Agent Node will use AI Semantic Convention to convert the payload from OpenTelemetry to Instana and finally display all the AI Observability data via the Instana Dashboard.
To configure, simply follow the Instana Traceloop Integration steps, and enable a GRPC connection for the Instana Agent.
You can get all the test codes for different LLM providers from here.
For example, here’s an environment where we ran langchain_app.py
After the test program for LangChain has finished, navigate to the Instana service dashboard via Applications -> All Services -> Services this is where you will see the service that was just created via LangChain (shown in Figure 5).
If you click the service name langchain_example, you will be navigated to the detailed tracing and metrics page for this LLM application.
As shown in Figure 6 below, the Sensor for GenAI Runtimes allows for end-to-end tracing by supporting a wide spectrum of GenAI services such as watsonx.ai, vector databases such as Pinecone, and GenAI frameworks such as LangChain. Such end-to-end tracing unlocks in-depth insights, including model parameters, performance metrics, and business KPIs. It is particularly effective for identifying and debugging issues such as increased latency, failures, or unusual usage costs by tracking the context of application and model usage.
In today’s fast-paced world of software development, staying ahead of service disruptions is crucial. The recent introduction of LLMs promises to revolutionize business innovation, efficiency, productivity, and user experience.
It is essential to recognize that these cutting-edge models contain billions of parameters, making them incredibly intricate and sometimes challenging to troubleshoot.
This is where enterprise observability comes into play. By providing comprehensive monitoring and visibility, observability solutions help businesses navigate the complexities of modern technology, including LLM, to ensure smooth operations and optimal performance.
You can collect and analyze traces and metrics from TraceLoop today. Reach out to your Instana account representative to get early access to our curated dashboard for GenAI Runtimes.
