Observe GenAI with IBM Instana Observability

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), powered by large language models (LLMs) has accelerated the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. GenAI is proving to be very effective in tackling a variety of complex use cases with AI systems operating at levels that are comparable to humans. Organisations are quickly realizing the value of AI and its transformative potential for business, adding trillions of dollars to the economy. Given this emerging landscape, IBM Instana Observability is on a mission to enable the observability of GenAI-infused IT applications.

We’re excited to announce that it is now possible to observe GenAI-infused IT applications and platforms such as IBM watsonx.ai, Amazon Bedrock, HuggingFace, and more, all from within IBM Instana Observability. We have created a new sensor for GenAI Runtimes in Instana that enables end-to-end tracing of requests. The Sensor for GenAI Runtimes leverages OpenTelemetry features and Traceloop’s OpenLLMetry to collect traces, metrics and logs across the GenAI stack of technologies. GenAI stack of technologies is shown in Figure 1.

The Sensor for GenAI Runtimes enhances Instana’s existing capabilities in observing GPU-based infrastructure, automatic instrumentation, and incident detection and remediation automation. This integration provides comprehensive observability across AI-powered environments, so businesses can leverage generative AI technologies while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability.

Beyond the technical details, the telemetry and traces collected empower a broader suite of IBM Automation products: visualize business KPIs for GenAI applications with Apptio, an IBM company to optimize GPU resources with Turbonomic, and more.

This comprehensive approach goes beyond mere monitoring. It unlocks the true efficiency and effectiveness of your GenAI-powered systems, ensuring you maximize their impact.