Instana AutoTrace makes Distributed Tracing a zero-effort experience, by automatically instrumenting technology specific sensors into the running applications.

These sensors collect information about the performance and health of your services, and gather relationship data for every request, such as service dependencies. Data collection and analysis of the applications and infrastructure by Instana AutoTrace is fully automated and provides an instant monitoring experience without the need to manually configure KPIs or alerting rules.

The Distributed Traces generated by Instana AutoTrace provide the user with a quick and easy way to understand a request’s flow through multiple systems and to resolve any service incidents. Detailed information about service dependencies, stack traces per service, and request timings of each individual services are offered by the flexible “Analyze Trace” dashboard in Instana without any manual configuration effort.