Drive operational efficiency with GenAI observability

Enterprise IT is already struggling under the weight of complexity with a recent report showing two of the top three most important observability-related tasks to complete include adapting observability tools to handle new architectural patterns and ensuring consistent observability coverage across multiple environments.

In addition to this AI has completely redefined what an application is. No longer are applications well scoped and user driven with predefined outcomes; they are self-directed, goal-driven, and include contextual reasoning. The stakes are high. The average cost of unplanned IT downtime at USD 14,056 per minute—equating to USD 218K–1.425M per hour depending on company size, and without visibility into AI-driven systems, organizations can risk runaway costs and reputational damage.

Highly automated enterprises show the way forward, when using observability tools that can potentially achieve a reduction in IT costs and a high ROI from AI-powered digital transformation.