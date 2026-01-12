Troubleshoot and govern agentic and LLM-powered applications
As organizations scale GenAI applications and agentic systems into production environments, they face a new class of operational challenges that traditional observability tools cannot address. AI behavior is probabilistic, costs fluctuate unpredictably, and multi-step agent workflows introduce failures that are difficult to diagnose and resolve. Without deep visibility into prompts, models, tokens, reasoning paths, and agent tool use, teams struggle to ensure performance, reliability, and cost control.
GenAI systems are probabilistic, causing inconsistent outputs, hallucinations, and hard-to-explain decisions that teams cannot diagnose without deep visibility into prompts, steps, and reasoning.
AI inferencing introduces latency, GPU saturation, and dependency failures. Traditional observability lacks insight into model steps, agent flows, and tool-use delays.
Token usage, model calls, and external API dependencies create unpredictable cost spikes that teams cannot easily trace back to specific prompts, agents, or services.
Agent chains can loop, misfire, or contradict each other. Failures in one step cascade through tools, APIs, and workflows without clear root-cause visibility.
IBM® Instana® GenAI observability brings AI monitoring into the same powerful workflows teams already use for their full-stack applications. It automatically discovers and maps agents, chains and tasks, then connects their data to the rest of your infrastructure. With built-in visibility into prompts, outputs, tokens, latency, cost and errors, teams can quickly trace issues, optimize performance and operate AI-driven apps with confidence.
Backed by OpenLLMetry standards, Instana supports leading providers and frameworks, including IBM watsonx.ai®, Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, DeepSeek, LangChain, LangGraph and CrewAI, as well as runtimes like vLLM and GPUs. This open ecosystem approach keeps your AI observability portable, cost-aware and governance-ready, giving you end-to-end clarity from model to infrastructure without switching tools.
Instana automatically discovers AI components, including agents, chains and tasks, and maps their relationships to services and infrastructure. This capability includes task hierarchy modeling and monitoring to visualize flows and pinpoint where issues originate.
Trace every step across agents, tool calls, retrievals and model invocations while correlating with traditional APM signals. Real-time incident investigation brings AI spans into the same timeline as microservices, databases and networks.
Track token usage and modeled cost at granular levels to optimize models, prompts and tenancy. Use these insights to prevent overruns and align expenditure with performance objectives.
Capture prompts and outputs (with configurable redaction), latency, throughput, error rates and model or provider metadata by using OpenLLMetry conventions. These operational signals can drive dashboards and alerts that help detect risky behavior and route it to the right owners.
Leverage native OpenLLMetry (Trace loop) instrumentation with coverage for major model providers and frameworks, GPUs and runtimes like vLLM. Keep AI data portable and vendor-neutral while unifying it with mature APM and infrastructure monitoring from Instana.
Accelerate root-cause analysis with unified traces across agents, tools, models and services with no context switching.
Control expenses and surprises with token and modeled cost visibility per request, user, model or tenant.
Improve reliability and governance with policy-ready signals, including latency, errors, prompts and outputs.
