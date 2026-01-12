IBM® Instana® GenAI observability brings AI monitoring into the same powerful workflows teams already use for their full-stack applications. It automatically discovers and maps agents, chains and tasks, then connects their data to the rest of your infrastructure. With built-in visibility into prompts, outputs, tokens, latency, cost and errors, teams can quickly trace issues, optimize performance and operate AI-driven apps with confidence.

Backed by OpenLLMetry standards, Instana supports leading providers and frameworks, including IBM watsonx.ai®, Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, DeepSeek, LangChain, LangGraph and CrewAI, as well as runtimes like vLLM and GPUs. This open ecosystem approach keeps your AI observability portable, cost-aware and governance-ready, giving you end-to-end clarity from model to infrastructure without switching tools.