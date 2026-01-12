GenAI Observability

Troubleshoot and govern agentic and LLM-powered applications
IBM Instana GenAI Observability - Leadspace

Business challenge

As organizations scale GenAI applications and agentic systems into production environments, they face a new class of operational challenges that traditional observability tools cannot address. AI behavior is probabilistic, costs fluctuate unpredictably, and multi-step agent workflows introduce failures that are difficult to diagnose and resolve. Without deep visibility into prompts, models, tokens, reasoning paths, and agent tool use, teams struggle to ensure performance, reliability, and cost control.
Unpredictable AI behavior

GenAI systems are probabilistic, causing inconsistent outputs, hallucinations, and hard-to-explain decisions that teams cannot diagnose without deep visibility into prompts, steps, and reasoning.
Hidden performance bottlenecks

AI inferencing introduces latency, GPU saturation, and dependency failures. Traditional observability lacks insight into model steps, agent flows, and tool-use delays.
Escalating and obscure costs

Token usage, model calls, and external API dependencies create unpredictable cost spikes that teams cannot easily trace back to specific prompts, agents, or services.
Complex multi-agent failures

Agent chains can loop, misfire, or contradict each other. Failures in one step cascade through tools, APIs, and workflows without clear root-cause visibility.

The IBM solution

IBM® Instana® GenAI observability brings AI monitoring into the same powerful workflows teams already use for their full-stack applications. It automatically discovers and maps agents, chains and tasks, then connects their data to the rest of your infrastructure. With built-in visibility into prompts, outputs, tokens, latency, cost and errors, teams can quickly trace issues, optimize performance and operate AI-driven apps with confidence.

Backed by OpenLLMetry standards, Instana supports leading providers and frameworks, including IBM watsonx.ai®, Amazon Bedrock, OpenAI, Anthropic, Groq, DeepSeek, LangChain, LangGraph and CrewAI, as well as runtimes like vLLM and GPUs. This open ecosystem approach keeps your AI observability portable, cost-aware and governance-ready, giving you end-to-end clarity from model to infrastructure without switching tools.

IBM Instana - IT professional view dashboards on multiple screens

Features

AI framework mapping End-to-end gen AI tracing Token and cost analytics Quality, safety and policy signals Open ecosystem and runtime

See how it works with an interactive demo

Benefits

Faster root-cause analysis across AI apps

Accelerate root-cause analysis with unified traces across agents, tools, models and services with no context switching.
Control and optimize AI tokens and cost

Control expenses and surprises with token and modeled cost visibility per request, user, model or tenant.
Strengthen reliability, governance and compliance signals

Improve reliability and governance with policy-ready signals, including latency, errors, prompts and outputs.
Strengthen reliability, governance and compliance signals

Improve reliability and governance with policy-ready signals, including latency, errors, prompts and outputs.

Resources

2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

Get complimentary access to the full Gartner Magic Quadrant report and explore how the Observability Platforms market is evolving, what to look for in a modern observability solution, and why IBM is a trusted choice.

Get the report

See how AI Agents transform anomaly detection & resolution.

See how AI agents and LLMs predict and prevent IT issues in real-time.

Related use cases

Cloud-native performance monitoring
Understand your intricate infrastructure mapping through real-time cloud native application monitoring.
Application incident remediation
Solve issues before they impact your customers with AI-infused decision making.
AWS monitoring
Get enhanced visibility with Instana to make the most out of your AWS investment.
Take the next step

Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.

 Try Instana Sandbox Book a live demo