Home IT automation Instana
Optimize your cloud native architectures

Understand your intricate infrastructure mapping through real-time cloud native application monitoring

Try it for free Play with Instana
Empower DevOps with automated continuous discovery

With the shift toward cloud-native architectures, understanding the intricate interdependencies within your application stack has become paramount. Traditional tools are unable to track performance metrics and optimize resources across dynamic cloud-native ecosystems, leading to scalability challenges.

IBM® Instana® Observability platform allows for real-time detection of ephemeral data and mapping of all components, helping you manage rapid changes within your cloud-native application environment. Instana's automation drives continuous discovery and monitoring without the need for manual configuration, empowering your DevOps teams to optimize and scale performance seamlessly.
Real-time monitoring of microservices and cloud-native applications
Benefits Drive accurate ecosystem insights

Obtain full-stack visibility with context, including automatic service and application discovery, mapping & APM configuration monitoring and tracing.

 Empower your DevOps teams

Get automated management and real-time detection across every layer of your application stack, with dynamic graphing capabilities, resulting in comprehensive cloud app monitoring.

 Navigate the complexities of cloud-native architectures

Use Gen AI and ML to get detailed real-time insights into the health and behavior of applications issues and take Intelligent Actions to quickly troubleshoot these issues.

 

Features

Use Instana sensors to monitor different services and collect data like request and error rates, latency and CPU utilization from multiple cloud vendors
Collect beacons, traces and metrics to get full-stack observability.
Leverage Instana’s Analytics engine to get insights into the performance and health of the microservices applications.
Scale your existing IT investments by leveraging integrations with database, logs, messaging, serverless and OpenTelemetry technologies.
Take the next step

Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.

 Try it free Book a live demo