Understand your intricate infrastructure mapping through real-time cloud native application monitoring
With the shift toward cloud-native architectures, understanding the intricate interdependencies within your application stack has become paramount. Traditional tools are unable to track performance metrics and optimize resources across dynamic cloud-native ecosystems, leading to scalability challenges.
IBM® Instana® Observability platform allows for real-time detection of ephemeral data and mapping of all components, helping you manage rapid changes within your cloud-native application environment. Instana's automation drives continuous discovery and monitoring without the need for manual configuration, empowering your DevOps teams to optimize and scale performance seamlessly.
Obtain full-stack visibility with context, including automatic service and application discovery, mapping & APM configuration monitoring and tracing.
Get automated management and real-time detection across every layer of your application stack, with dynamic graphing capabilities, resulting in comprehensive cloud app monitoring.
Use Gen AI and ML to get detailed real-time insights into the health and behavior of applications issues and take Intelligent Actions to quickly troubleshoot these issues.