In today's ever-changing digital landscape, IT operations face an unprecedented challenge: the sheer volume and complexity of application data. Traditional human analysis alone is insufficient to eradicate the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of cloud-native environments. To address these challenges, artificial intelligence (AI) promises to process vast amounts of data in real-time, providing insights that humans might inadvertently overlook.

With the Instana® automated incident remediation, you can bring application downtime to near zero through quick incident management and efficient issue resolution. Automating incident remediation frees up valuable DevOps, SRE and developer resources, allowing teams to: