Solve issues before they impact your customers with AI-infused decision making
In today's ever-changing digital landscape, IT operations face an unprecedented challenge: the sheer volume and complexity of application data. Traditional human analysis alone is insufficient to eradicate the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of cloud-native environments. To address these challenges, artificial intelligence (AI) promises to process vast amounts of data in real-time, providing insights that humans might inadvertently overlook.
With the Instana® automated incident remediation, you can bring application downtime to near zero through quick incident management and efficient issue resolution. Automating incident remediation frees up valuable DevOps, SRE and developer resources, allowing teams to:
Focus on strategic initiatives and innovation rather than firefighting
Meet service level objectives and agreements (SLO/SLA), and contractual stakeholder obligations to maintain a competitive edge in the market
Reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) with intelligent, automatic incident detection using SmartAlerts, and an extensive Action Catalog that provides insights, that your team can use to create an incident response plan with actions to streamline remediation
Real-time insights that discover application performance and integrity issues, set mitigation processes, protect sensitive information and fix issues before they impact customers.
Automated real-time problem detection, mapping, tracing and profiling make SREs and DevOps more efficient, letting them spend more time on innovation to boost cybersecurity and response efforts.
Predictive insights to prevent future incidents by analyzing historical data and current trends for managed detection and better security incident controls.
Real-time observability and automated remediation reduce the need for manual intervention, allowing teams to concentrate on driving business value and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Reduce mean time to repair by 70%.
Reduce the developer time spent troubleshooting by 90%.
Respond to incidents 75% faster.
Learn how Instana helped ExaVaulot to reduce the mean time to resolution (MTTR) for customer-impacting bugs by 56.6% and decrease the platform’s slowdowns and downtime substantially.
Learn how Instana helped Rebendo AB in real-time monitoring which provides more options and more predictive insights that can be used to validate the impact and success of new system changes or network applications.