What if you could catch issues before they impact your customers?

In today's ever-changing digital landscape, IT operations face an unprecedented challenge: the sheer volume and complexity of application data. Traditional human analysis alone is insufficient to eradicate the challenges posed by the dynamic nature of cloud-native environments. To address these challenges, artificial intelligence (AI) promises to process vast amounts of data in real-time, providing insights that humans might inadvertently overlook.

With the Instana® automated incident remediation, you can bring application downtime to near zero through quick incident management and efficient issue resolution. Automating incident remediation frees up valuable DevOps, SRE and developer resources, allowing teams to:

  •  Focus on strategic initiatives and innovation rather than firefighting

  • Meet service level objectives and agreements (SLO/SLA), and contractual stakeholder obligations to maintain a competitive edge in the market

  • Reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) with intelligent, automatic incident detection using SmartAlerts, and an extensive Action Catalog that provides insights, that your team can use to create an incident response plan with actions to streamline remediation
Benefits Speed up incident response and resolution

 Real-time insights that discover application performance and integrity issues, set mitigation processes, protect sensitive information and fix issues before they impact customers.

 Increase productivity

Automated real-time problem detection, mapping, tracing and profiling make SREs and DevOps more efficient, letting them spend more time on innovation to boost cybersecurity and response efforts.

 Take pre-emptive actions

Predictive insights to prevent future incidents by analyzing historical data and current trends for managed detection and better security incident controls.

 Eliminate time-consuming war rooms

Real-time observability and automated remediation reduce the need for manual intervention, allowing teams to concentrate on driving business value and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Features
Automatic 1-second data ingestion Real-time data ingestion gives Instana’s AI algorithms a complete endpoint view of traces, logs, metrics and topology to empower your incident response team with more accurate recommendations.
Adaptive baselines and predictive alerting Proactively prepare for avoiding data breach and security incidents, by equipping your incident response teams with prescriptive recommendations.
Incident and event correlation Map affected systems, business processes, application and entities to better optimize remediation efforts toward problems rather than individual symptoms.
Dynamic probable root cause analysis Pinpoint the faulty component and the conditions surrounding it, for faster incident response process and remediation of issues.
Incident summarization Condense complex incidents into easily digestible summaries, allowing IT teams to swiftly understand pressing issues.
Generative AI automation catalog Use the power of watsonx.ai™ to leverage trusted, accurate recommendations on how to best diagnose and remediate incidents.
Results Download TEI Report 70%

Reduce mean time to repair by 70%.

 90%

Reduce the developer time spent troubleshooting by 90%.

 Read the one-pager for more information 75%

Respond to incidents 75% faster.
Case studies Exavault

Learn how Instana helped ExaVaulot to reduce the mean time to resolution (MTTR) for customer-impacting bugs by 56.6% and decrease the platform’s slowdowns and downtime substantially.

Rebendo AB

Learn how Instana helped Rebendo AB in real-time monitoring which provides more options and more predictive insights that can be used to validate the impact and success of new system changes or network applications.
