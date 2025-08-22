Investigate and resolve IT incidents up to 80% faster with agentic AI
The first step in fixing an IT issue is understanding the full nature and scope of the problem, including identifying the root cause. But this investigation takes time and expertise that can significantly increase the mean time to repair (MTTR), especially for more complex issues. IBM® Instana® Observability provides intelligent incident investigation, powered by agentic AI, for faster, more comprehensive and more accurate root cause analysis.
Launch a full agentic AI investigation into an incident with a single click to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact.
Employ gen AI to create a step-by-step runbook of actions to remediate the incident and create a Bash script for each step, saving development time.
Generate an instant summary of the incident, including root cause, business impact and actions performed to share with stakeholders.
Use the AI chat assistant to ask for further analysis, dive into the data without leaving the incident page or generate charts and graphics to better understand the issue.
Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.