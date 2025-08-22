Intelligent incident investigation

Investigate and resolve IT incidents up to 80% faster with agentic AI

Try Instana Sandbox Read the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report
A visual representation of connected data charts, alerts, and status indicators in a workflow.

Accelerate response and recovery

The first step in fixing an IT issue is understanding the full nature and scope of the problem, including identifying the root cause. But this investigation takes time and expertise that can significantly increase the mean time to repair (MTTR), especially for more complex issues. IBM® Instana® Observability provides intelligent incident investigation, powered by agentic AI, for faster, more comprehensive and more accurate root cause analysis.

Key features

Instana dashboard showing application performance monitoring full stack
Investigate fully with a single click
  • Launch an agentic AI investigation into an incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem—where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.

  • Instana displays the reasoning and actions of the AI agent in real-time, allowing you to supervise its train of thought and validate the findings.
Instana dashboard showing application performance monitoring automatic discovery
Remediate quicker
  • After verifying the hypothesis of the cause of the incident determined by IBM Instana, it’s time to remediate. Instana uses agentic AI to create a step-by-step runbook of actions.

  • Maintain full control over what actions are implemented.
Logs in context summary demonstrating retention period, log volume and log count
Automate to further reduce MTTR
  • With a couple of clicks, Instana creates a Bash script for each remediation step.

  • Export your script to GitHub for review, testing and deployment.
Trace data from Jaeger in the Instana user interface
Let AI do the manual work
  • Click “Generate a summary” and Instana will summarize the incident, including key information like root cause, business impact and the actions performed.
Instana dashboard showing application performance monitoring full stack
Investigate fully with a single click
  • Launch an agentic AI investigation into an incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem—where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.

  • Instana displays the reasoning and actions of the AI agent in real-time, allowing you to supervise its train of thought and validate the findings.
Instana dashboard showing application performance monitoring automatic discovery
Remediate quicker
  • After verifying the hypothesis of the cause of the incident determined by IBM Instana, it’s time to remediate. Instana uses agentic AI to create a step-by-step runbook of actions.

  • Maintain full control over what actions are implemented.
Logs in context summary demonstrating retention period, log volume and log count
Automate to further reduce MTTR
  • With a couple of clicks, Instana creates a Bash script for each remediation step.

  • Export your script to GitHub for review, testing and deployment.
Trace data from Jaeger in the Instana user interface
Let AI do the manual work
  • Click “Generate a summary” and Instana will summarize the incident, including key information like root cause, business impact and the actions performed.

Benefits

Understand incidents faster

Launch a full agentic AI investigation into an incident with a single click to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact.
Remediate quicker

Employ gen AI to create a step-by-step runbook of actions to remediate the incident and create a Bash script for each step, saving development time.
Reduce manual work

Generate an instant summary of the incident, including root cause, business impact and actions performed to share with stakeholders.
Get answers instantly

Use the AI chat assistant to ask for further analysis, dive into the data without leaving the incident page or generate charts and graphics to better understand the issue.

Resources

Resolve incidents faster with IBM Instana Reduce MTTR with agentic AI IDC webinar: How Agentic AI is Evolving Observability See the documentation
Take the next step

Unlock cloud-native application performance with AI-driven automated observability.

 Try Instana Sandbox Book a live demo