Building resilient applications with AI agents: Profiles, prescriptions and peace of mind

In today’s digital economy, downtime is the ultimate buzz kill. Lost revenue, frustrated customers, regulators waving their penalty flags—it’s enough to give any CIO a headache. But resilience shouldn’t be reactive, expensive or stressful. With the right approach, it can be baked in from the start—like seatbelts in a car—not an accessory you bolt on later.

Enter IBM Concert®, where AI agents act like your digital pit crew. They don’t just tell you something’s broken; they diagnose, prescribe and even fix the problem before it stalls your business. Two key features make this vision real: Profile Builder and AI-powered remediation.