Building resilient applications with AI agents: Profiles, prescriptions and peace of mind

In today’s digital economy, downtime is the ultimate buzz kill. Lost revenue, frustrated customers, regulators waving their penalty flags—it’s enough to give any CIO a headache. But resilience shouldn’t be reactive, expensive or stressful. With the right approach, it can be baked in from the start—like seatbelts in a car—not an accessory you bolt on later.
Enter IBM Concert®, where AI agents act like your digital pit crew. They don’t just tell you something’s broken; they diagnose, prescribe and even fix the problem before it stalls your business. Two key features make this vision real: Profile Builder and AI-powered remediation.
Think of Profile Builder as the “nutrition plan” for your applications. Instead of living off gut feel or institutional memory (“Did we set CPU limits last time?”), you can design resilience intelligently from day one.
The result? Teams stop firefighting and start future proofing. Instead of asking what went wrong, you’re asking, “How resilient do we want to be—and how do we codify that now?”
For regulated industries, this approach doubles as compliance gold. These profiles serve as living, digital contracts—so when the auditor knocks, you’ve already done the homework.
Now, imagine resilience like going to the doctor. You’ve got headaches. The doctor doesn’t just hand you painkillers—she runs tests, finds out it’s your eyesight and prescribes glasses. Problem solved, root cause addressed.
Here’s what Concert brings to the table: AI agents diagnose resilience issues, trace dependencies and generate a treatment plan:
And just like a follow-up appointment, Concert reassesses after every fix. Your app’s “resilience score” visibly improves—amber to yellow, yellow to green. It’s a feedback loop that you can monitor in real time.
Resilience isn’t just an IT concern; it’s a boardroom issue. Here’s what Concert delivers for lean DevOps teams and their business stakeholders:
IBM Concert proves that resilience doesn’t mean to be painful. By combining Profile Builder (design resilience up front) with AI-powered remediation (fix issues before they bite), organizations unlock a future where compliance and uptime are continuous, not occasional.
In a world where every second counts, resilience isn’t just a tech metric—it’s a business advantage. With AI agents in your corner, you can achieve it—without burnout, bloated budgets or unseen threats. When your apps give you a headache, skip the aspirin. Reach for IBM Concert.
If you’re attending IBM TechXchange conference in Orlando, FL learn more about these capabilities by attending Session #3123, “Battle-tested uptime: Engineering application resilience at scale with IBM Concert.”