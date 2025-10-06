Compute and servers IT automation

IBM delivers an integrated, intelligent observability experience to simplify IT complexity and scale resilience

Published 06 October 2025
Bill Lobig

VP of Product Management

IBM Automation

IBM is enhancing its observability capabilities to help IT operations teams ensure optimal performance, resilience and spend across complex environments.  

Rising costs, escalating cyber risks, sprawling hybrid environments and rapid change due to adoption of AI have turned IT operations into a balancing act of speed, resilience and efficiency. 

Enterprises now juggle thousands of applications across hybrid cloud and AI workloads.  For many teams, this scale of complexity is impossible to manage with manual effort alone.  AI has moved from being helpful to being indispensable. When built directly into the tools teams rely on, it can dissolve silos across data, people and workflows to provide seamless visibility into performance, cost, risk and compliance—so they can simplify operations, move faster and reduce risk.

Unified, intelligent observability

At the center of this strategy of enhancing observability capabilities is an integrated intelligent observability experience across IBM Instana, Turbonomic, Concert and more. 

This shared experience is modular by design: organizations can adopt what they need today and expand as their requirements evolve. By unifying observability, resource optimization, compliance and automation into one connected experience, IBM helps teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive innovation, ensuring applications remain resilient, efficient and aligned with business goals. 

Key capabilities of the shared experience include:

  • Shared intelligence and integration: A unified data layer, single sign-on seamless navigation and UI and consistent workflows connect teams across tools. 
  • End-to-end observability: IT gains deep visibility across distributed services, AI-based applications, infrastructure and networks to detect and resolve issues faster. 
  • Performance assurance aligned to cost: Organizations balance performance and efficiency, ensuring business applications meet KPIs without overspending.
  • Resilience, risk and compliance: Teams benefit from proactive safeguards and intelligent automation, reducing risk while streamlining compliance.
  • Agentic AI in operations: Agentic AI delivers contextual insights, proactive detection and automated remediation at scale. 
  • AI assistance: An AI-driven feature embedded across tools to surface contextual guidance, suggest optimal next steps and streamline resolution at scale. 

The stakes for IT operations are rising. Forrester reports that 77% of US technology decision-makers find “moderate to extensive” levels of technology sprawl that cause unsustainable costs, slower delivery, and increased security risks (Forrester, 2024). And downtime can cost enterprises USD 1M+ per hour (ITIC, 2024). 

Organizations need more than point tools—they need a connected experience across observability, optimization and resilience. By embedding AI into day-to-day operations, IBM enables IT to reduce toil, manage costs automate resilience and accelerate innovation. 

Why IBM

IBM Observability stand apart by delivering: 

  • A unified data model and transparent AI woven into automated workflows
  • An open, hybrid approach that integrates with existing ecosystems and tools
  • AI assistance embedded across IBM Observability offerings including Instana, Turbonomic and Concert, giving every IT professional—from developers to CIOs—integrated insights in context to help boost productivity
  • Deep IBM domain expertise across observability, automation and AI-driven IT operations

Together, these capabilities simplify operations and help IT drive measurable business value—not just keep the lights on.

This is more than IT operations. It’s AI-powered operational intelligence, delivered through an integrated intelligent observability experience spanning Instana, Turbonomic, Concert and more—with a sidekick at every step. 

