At the center of this strategy of enhancing observability capabilities is an integrated intelligent observability experience across IBM Instana, Turbonomic, Concert and more.

This shared experience is modular by design: organizations can adopt what they need today and expand as their requirements evolve. By unifying observability, resource optimization, compliance and automation into one connected experience, IBM helps teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive innovation, ensuring applications remain resilient, efficient and aligned with business goals.

Key capabilities of the shared experience include:

Shared intelligence and integration : A unified data layer, single sign-on seamless navigation and UI and consistent workflows connect teams across tools.

: A unified data layer, single sign-on seamless navigation and UI and consistent workflows connect teams across tools. End-to-end observability : IT gains deep visibility across distributed services, AI-based applications, infrastructure and networks to detect and resolve issues faster.

: IT gains deep visibility across distributed services, AI-based applications, infrastructure and networks to detect and resolve issues faster. Performance assurance aligned to cost : Organizations balance performance and efficiency, ensuring business applications meet KPIs without overspending.

: Organizations balance performance and efficiency, ensuring business applications meet KPIs without overspending. Resilience, risk and compliance : Teams benefit from proactive safeguards and intelligent automation, reducing risk while streamlining compliance.

: Teams benefit from proactive safeguards and intelligent automation, reducing risk while streamlining compliance. Agentic AI in operations : Agentic AI delivers contextual insights, proactive detection and automated remediation at scale.

: Agentic AI delivers contextual insights, proactive detection and automated remediation at scale. AI assistance: An AI-driven feature embedded across tools to surface contextual guidance, suggest optimal next steps and streamline resolution at scale.

The stakes for IT operations are rising. Forrester reports that 77% of US technology decision-makers find “moderate to extensive” levels of technology sprawl that cause unsustainable costs, slower delivery, and increased security risks (Forrester, 2024). And downtime can cost enterprises USD 1M+ per hour (ITIC, 2024).

Organizations need more than point tools—they need a connected experience across observability, optimization and resilience. By embedding AI into day-to-day operations, IBM enables IT to reduce toil, manage costs automate resilience and accelerate innovation.