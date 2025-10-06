IBM is enhancing its observability capabilities to help IT operations teams ensure optimal performance, resilience and spend across complex environments.
Rising costs, escalating cyber risks, sprawling hybrid environments and rapid change due to adoption of AI have turned IT operations into a balancing act of speed, resilience and efficiency.
Enterprises now juggle thousands of applications across hybrid cloud and AI workloads. For many teams, this scale of complexity is impossible to manage with manual effort alone. AI has moved from being helpful to being indispensable. When built directly into the tools teams rely on, it can dissolve silos across data, people and workflows to provide seamless visibility into performance, cost, risk and compliance—so they can simplify operations, move faster and reduce risk.
At the center of this strategy of enhancing observability capabilities is an integrated intelligent observability experience across IBM Instana, Turbonomic, Concert and more.
This shared experience is modular by design: organizations can adopt what they need today and expand as their requirements evolve. By unifying observability, resource optimization, compliance and automation into one connected experience, IBM helps teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive innovation, ensuring applications remain resilient, efficient and aligned with business goals.
Key capabilities of the shared experience include:
The stakes for IT operations are rising. Forrester reports that 77% of US technology decision-makers find “moderate to extensive” levels of technology sprawl that cause unsustainable costs, slower delivery, and increased security risks (Forrester, 2024). And downtime can cost enterprises USD 1M+ per hour (ITIC, 2024).
Organizations need more than point tools—they need a connected experience across observability, optimization and resilience. By embedding AI into day-to-day operations, IBM enables IT to reduce toil, manage costs automate resilience and accelerate innovation.
IBM Observability stand apart by delivering:
Together, these capabilities simplify operations and help IT drive measurable business value—not just keep the lights on.
This is more than IT operations. It’s AI-powered operational intelligence, delivered through an integrated intelligent observability experience spanning Instana, Turbonomic, Concert and more—with a sidekick at every step.
Explore how IBM Observability can help your organization simplify complexity and scale resilience, or contact your IBM sales representative to get started.