Guardium Data Protection 12.2: Achieve continuous compliance

Compliance has shifted from a periodic requirement to a continuous expectation.
Enterprises must now demonstrate trustworthiness every day, not just during annual audits. At the same time, enterprise data continues to expand in volume, value and vulnerability, spanning on-premises systems, multiple clouds, SaaS applications and both structured and unstructured formats. This sprawl increases risk, introduces governance challenges and makes visibility more difficult to achieve.
IBM Guardium Data Protection 12.2 addresses these challenges by converging Continuous Compliance with new security, monitoring, and operational capabilities. This release establishes a foundation where oversight is automated, measurable, and intelligent, while visibility extends seamlessly across hybrid environments.
Compliance is no longer a periodic process; it is continuous. But more importantly, it is not just about passing the audit. Regulations exist to reduce business risk such as financial, reputational, and operational. Organizations that treat compliance as a continuous risk management discipline are better positioned to prevent costly incidents and maintain trust, not just satisfy auditors once a year.
Guardium transforms compliance from an annual scramble into a constant state of readiness with:
This continuous model reduces manual effort, strengthens oversight, and ensures audit readiness at all times. Compliance becomes both a business enabler and a proactive risk reduction strategy — measured, visible and integrated.
Building on the continuous compliance foundation, the latest Guardium Data Protection 12.2 release expands its value with powerful new capabilities designed to enhance security, streamline operations and scale oversight across hybrid data environments.
Guardium Data Protection 12.2 also introduces new capabilities that strengthen security, simplify operations, and support enterprises at scale:
These enhancements extend Guardium Data Protection’s ability to secure data throughout its lifecycle, ensuring that oversight, performance and governance scale with the enterprise’s evolving needs.
With IBM Guardium Data Protection, organizations gain not only the tools to meet regulatory demands but also the visibility and intelligence to strengthen their entire security posture. Continuous compliance with stronger security and advanced operational capabilities, that’s not just keeping up. That’s leading.