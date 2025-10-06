Guardium Data Protection 12.2: Achieve continuous compliance

Compliance is no longer a periodic process; it is continuous. But more importantly, it is not just about passing the audit. Regulations exist to reduce business risk such as financial, reputational, and operational. Organizations that treat compliance as a continuous risk management discipline are better positioned to prevent costly incidents and maintain trust, not just satisfy auditors once a year.

Guardium transforms compliance from an annual scramble into a constant state of readiness with:

Compliance controls: Allows organizations to directly map internal standards and external regulations to Guardium’s monitoring and policy framework. Requirements such as activity logging, change control, and access reviews are tied to operational processes, not static documents.

Compliance thresholds: Measures performance against defined expectations. Whether tracking the time to close workflow tasks or the percentage of controls in good standing, thresholds highlight deviations before they become audit findings.

Compliance hub: Consolidates visibility into a single dashboard. CISOs and compliance leaders can immediately see where controls are effective, where risk is growing and where attention is required.

This continuous model reduces manual effort, strengthens oversight, and ensures audit readiness at all times. Compliance becomes both a business enabler and a proactive risk reduction strategy — measured, visible and integrated.

Building on the continuous compliance foundation, the latest Guardium Data Protection 12.2 release expands its value with powerful new capabilities designed to enhance security, streamline operations and scale oversight across hybrid data environments.