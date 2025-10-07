Taking control of cryptographic risk in the quantum era: Introducing IBM Guardium Cryptography Manager

Data security is reaching a critical inflection point. Sensitive information is sprawling across hybrid environments, expanding the attack surface and complicating encryption and governance. At the same time, it is anticipated that quantum computing will introduce significant risks: encryption algorithms—relied upon by the majority of organizations—will be broken, exposing today’s encrypted data.

A new report from the IBM Institute for Business Value reveals a troubling gap: only 30% of organizations have completed a cryptographic inventory, leaving most uninformed about both current vulnerabilities and emerging quantum risks.

In response, IBM is introducing Guardium Cryptography Manager, a unified, AI-powered solution built to help enterprises protect data and take control of their cryptographic posture. Delivering visibility, centralized lifecycle management, encryption and guiding post-quantum cryptography remediation, this new solution helps organizations advance towards crypto-agility.