Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Java at 30 and beyond: How IBM is Securing the future of Java

Published 02 October 2025
Low light office with people at desks in front of computers

Author

Marc Haberkorn

Vice President, IBM WebSphere & Runtimes

IBM is launching an exciting lineup of 4 new solutions that will propel Java for enterprise into the future.

Few programming languages have matched Java’s longevity and impact. Nearly three decades since its launch, Java remains the #1 enterprise backend language and consistently ranks #2 or #3 overall in developer usage worldwide (TIOBE Index / RedMonk Rankings).

From powering financial systems and government applications to enabling modern AI workloads, Java’s adaptability and robustness have cemented its role as a cornerstone of enterprise IT.

Why Java still leads

Java continues to thrive because of its:

  • Platform independence: “Write once, run anywhere,” matters even more in a hybrid-cloud world.
  • Enterprise-grade security and reliability: Proven across regulated industries, Java powers over 90% of Fortune 500 companies.
  • Massive ecosystem: With millions of developers, vast libraries and decades of optimizations, nearly 19 million Java developer jobs will be created through 2026.
  • Compatibility guarantees: Ensuring application longevity without constant rewrites.

For enterprises running mission-critical workloads, these strengths mean lower risk, predictable performance and long-term value.

Table showing key statistics for Java adoption

4 key challenges remain

Despite its strengths, the Java landscape is evolving:

  1. Rising software maintenance costs for older Java versions, like Java 8.
  2. Migration complexity for large, monolithic applications and open-source libraries.
  3. Pressure to modernize for hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.
  4. Skills gaps in both traditional and emerging Java technologies.
Percentage breakdown of benefits to using Java

Enterprises need a path that preserves their investments in mission-critical applications while unlocking the agility of modern, cloud-native architectures.

The next 30 years: Innovation to secure Java’s future with IBM

IBM is redefining what’s possible with enterprise Java by securing your mission-critical systems for the long haul, supercharging modernization and opening the door to bold new innovations across hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.

Building on decades of leadership, IBM is evolving Java for the enterprise era by empowering you to protect and optimize your current investments, modernize and extend at your own pace and unleash new applications and microservices with cutting-edge runtimes and development tools.

This isn’t just about keeping the lights on; it’s about lighting the path forward. The future of your enterprise Java estate isn’t just bright; it’s limitless. To this end, IBM is launching an exciting lineup of new solutions that will propel Java for enterprise into the future:

1. Extended support for enterprise stability

IBM is committed to keeping your existing Java 8 applications secure and compliant for as long as you need them.

  • Open-Source library support: Run your apps securely on Java 8 after community support ends. Continue to use Spring Boot/Framework and Struts in your existing applications with ‘drop-in’ security fixes and IBM SLAs for support and fixes.
  • Extended Java 8 support: Well beyond community timelines, critical for organizations with complex dependencies that make immediate upgrades challenging.
  • IBM Semeru runtimes: Secure, production-grade builds of Java SE (OpenJ9) with long-term support (LTS).

2. Modernization tooling: Automating up to 95% of the effort

Migrating from Java 8 to newer LTS versions (Java 11, 17 or 21) and modern runtime environments can be resource intensive. IBM has automated and simplified the process delivering technology that can:

  • Analyze your existing codebase to identify necessary changes. Visualize your estate and assess the applications, along with the messaging, libraries, and data sources they leverage.
  • Plan and prioritize the right destination runtime environment and timeline for each application to migrate, and determine the right fit for each application in your estate.
  • Automate code updates and configuration adjustments, reducing manual migration effort by up to 95%.
  • Integrate into IDEs and CI/CD pipelines to streamline deployment across development, test, and production.

No matter where you’re taking your enterprise applications, JSphere Suite puts you in the fast lane to modernization. At the heart of this transformation is the Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA): your command center for assessing, planning and executing migrations with precision.

AMA gives you a clear, data-driven view of your entire application estate, uncovering the effort, cost and complexity to reach your target runtime environment. Then, it goes beyond the plan—integrating directly into your IDE to automate migrations, accelerate development, and get your applications running in their new environment faster than you thought possible. The result? Minimal downtime, maximum agility and a direct path to modern Java runtimes without the disruption.

3. Hybrid Cloud Java: Cloud-native capabilities everywhere

IBM delivers Java everywhere your workloads run. With destination runtimes built for today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth on-prem, in the cloud or on VMs or containers, your path is clear, and the technology is ready to support you:

  • Enterprise Application Services for Java (EASeJ): A fully managed IBM platform that helps businesses build, deploy, and run Java applications on Liberty in the cloud.
  • Modernized Runtime Extension (MoRE): Enables Liberty workloads to be managed via WebSphere Application Server ND together with traditional WebSphere applications using WAS-ND administration.
  • IBM WebSphere Liberty: A fast, flexible and developer-friendly runtime for enterprise Java applications running on bare metal, in VMs, containers, across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Delivered as part of JSphere Suite for Java, these tools enable consistent, cloud-native Java experiences whether on-premises, on public cloud, or at the edge and help you to future-proof your application strategy.

4. Extending Java into agentic applications

The next frontier for Java is in autonomous, AI-driven systems:

  • IBM is evolving its cloud-native Java runtimes and tools to integrate Large Language Models (LLMs) and other AI capabilities directly into Java applications.
  • Support for agentic architectures—applications that reason, decide, and act in dynamic environments.
  • Framework-level enhancements to make IBM’s Java solutions the trusted backbone for enterprise AI workloads.

Quarkus is well positioned to support teams as they build AI-infused and agentic AI applications that are scalable, secure, and optimized for the demands of enterprise clients.

Entering the most exciting chapter yet

The enterprise Java journey is entering its most exciting chapter yet and IBM is ready to lead you through it. With unmatched experience and a proven track record in enterprise innovation, IBM is delivering the stability you need today and the transformative capabilities you’ll need tomorrow.

From securing and optimizing your current Java estate to automating modernization at unprecedented scale, to unleashing cloud-native performance and AI-powered agentic applications, IBM’s JSphere Suite gives you the tools to move with confidence and speed. This is more than an upgrade; it’s a reinvention of what Java can do for your business.

For IT leaders, the choice is clear: seize the moment, harness IBM’s innovation and make the next 30 years of Java your most powerful yet. The future of enterprise Java is here. With IBM, you can protect your mission-critical investments, modernize at speed, and lead the next wave of cloud-native and AI innovation. Let’s build the next 30 years of Java — together.

