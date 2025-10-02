Java at 30 and beyond: How IBM is Securing the future of Java

IBM is redefining what’s possible with enterprise Java by securing your mission-critical systems for the long haul, supercharging modernization and opening the door to bold new innovations across hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.

Building on decades of leadership, IBM is evolving Java for the enterprise era by empowering you to protect and optimize your current investments, modernize and extend at your own pace and unleash new applications and microservices with cutting-edge runtimes and development tools.

This isn’t just about keeping the lights on; it’s about lighting the path forward. The future of your enterprise Java estate isn’t just bright; it’s limitless. To this end, IBM is launching an exciting lineup of new solutions that will propel Java for enterprise into the future: