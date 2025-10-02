Java at 30 and beyond: How IBM is Securing the future of Java

IBM is launching an exciting lineup of 4 new solutions that will propel Java for enterprise into the future.
Few programming languages have matched Java’s longevity and impact. Nearly three decades since its launch, Java remains the #1 enterprise backend language and consistently ranks #2 or #3 overall in developer usage worldwide (TIOBE Index / RedMonk Rankings).
From powering financial systems and government applications to enabling modern AI workloads, Java’s adaptability and robustness have cemented its role as a cornerstone of enterprise IT.
Java continues to thrive because of its:
For enterprises running mission-critical workloads, these strengths mean lower risk, predictable performance and long-term value.
Despite its strengths, the Java landscape is evolving:
Enterprises need a path that preserves their investments in mission-critical applications while unlocking the agility of modern, cloud-native architectures.
IBM is redefining what’s possible with enterprise Java by securing your mission-critical systems for the long haul, supercharging modernization and opening the door to bold new innovations across hybrid cloud and AI-driven workloads.
Building on decades of leadership, IBM is evolving Java for the enterprise era by empowering you to protect and optimize your current investments, modernize and extend at your own pace and unleash new applications and microservices with cutting-edge runtimes and development tools.
This isn’t just about keeping the lights on; it’s about lighting the path forward. The future of your enterprise Java estate isn’t just bright; it’s limitless. To this end, IBM is launching an exciting lineup of new solutions that will propel Java for enterprise into the future:
IBM is committed to keeping your existing Java 8 applications secure and compliant for as long as you need them.
Migrating from Java 8 to newer LTS versions (Java 11, 17 or 21) and modern runtime environments can be resource intensive. IBM has automated and simplified the process delivering technology that can:
No matter where you’re taking your enterprise applications, JSphere Suite puts you in the fast lane to modernization. At the heart of this transformation is the Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA): your command center for assessing, planning and executing migrations with precision.
AMA gives you a clear, data-driven view of your entire application estate, uncovering the effort, cost and complexity to reach your target runtime environment. Then, it goes beyond the plan—integrating directly into your IDE to automate migrations, accelerate development, and get your applications running in their new environment faster than you thought possible. The result? Minimal downtime, maximum agility and a direct path to modern Java runtimes without the disruption.
IBM delivers Java everywhere your workloads run. With destination runtimes built for today’s needs and tomorrow’s growth on-prem, in the cloud or on VMs or containers, your path is clear, and the technology is ready to support you:
Delivered as part of JSphere Suite for Java, these tools enable consistent, cloud-native Java experiences whether on-premises, on public cloud, or at the edge and help you to future-proof your application strategy.
The next frontier for Java is in autonomous, AI-driven systems:
Quarkus is well positioned to support teams as they build AI-infused and agentic AI applications that are scalable, secure, and optimized for the demands of enterprise clients.
The enterprise Java journey is entering its most exciting chapter yet and IBM is ready to lead you through it. With unmatched experience and a proven track record in enterprise innovation, IBM is delivering the stability you need today and the transformative capabilities you’ll need tomorrow.
From securing and optimizing your current Java estate to automating modernization at unprecedented scale, to unleashing cloud-native performance and AI-powered agentic applications, IBM’s JSphere Suite gives you the tools to move with confidence and speed. This is more than an upgrade; it’s a reinvention of what Java can do for your business.
For IT leaders, the choice is clear: seize the moment, harness IBM’s innovation and make the next 30 years of Java your most powerful yet. The future of enterprise Java is here. With IBM, you can protect your mission-critical investments, modernize at speed, and lead the next wave of cloud-native and AI innovation. Let’s build the next 30 years of Java — together.
Discover more during TechXchange 2025
Explore the exciting Java lineup
App Dev Roadmap session: 2966 (10:30 AM Tues Oct 7)
Find out more about IBM’s focus on securing the future of Java