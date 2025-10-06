IBM launches watsonx.data developer edition: Free, local and ready to power your next prototype

Data lakehouses offer the flexibility of data lakes and the performance of warehouses. But for many developers, managing and querying these environments can be daunting. Traditional setups require deep technical expertise, complex configurations and costly infrastructure.

With watsonx.data developer edition, IBM is removing those barriers. Developers, data engineers and data scientists can now set up a full-featured lakehouse environment in minutes—without worrying about cloud dependencies, infrastructure complexity or time-limited trial versions.