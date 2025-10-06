IBM launches watsonx.data developer edition: Free, local and ready to power your next prototype

IBM is excited to announce the launch of watsonx.data developer edition, a free desktop application that makes it easier than ever for developers and data engineers to explore, prototype and learn in a complete data lakehouse environment.
Data lakehouses offer the flexibility of data lakes and the performance of warehouses. But for many developers, managing and querying these environments can be daunting. Traditional setups require deep technical expertise, complex configurations and costly infrastructure.
With watsonx.data developer edition, IBM is removing those barriers. Developers, data engineers and data scientists can now set up a full-featured lakehouse environment in minutes—without worrying about cloud dependencies, infrastructure complexity or time-limited trial versions.
The developer edition comes pre-configured with the most complete set of tools and components in the market:
This isn’t just a sandbox. It’s a complete, single-user data lakehouse environment—free forever. You can install it on your desktop, experiment with data and build proofs of concept at your own pace, with no expiration dates or licensing hurdles.
IBM watsonx.data developer edition is not only for querying and managing data—it’s also built to accelerate innovation. Developers can:
To make adoption frictionless, IBM provides:
Once you finish exploring with the watsonx.data developer edition, moving to the Enterprise version is seamless—your work carries over without extra effort. The reusable APIs helps to you move it to production, saving time. And if you want to try the latest generative AI features, you can easily sign up for our SaaS trial and get hands-on in a fully managed environment.
IBM empowers developers to learn, build and innovate with confidence—while providing a clear path to enterprise-ready deployments. Whether you’re exploring lakehouse architectures or building proofs of concept, developer edition is the fastest way to get started.
IBM watsonx.data developer edition is available now—free forever. Download it today.
