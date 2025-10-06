Artificial Intelligence

IBM launches watsonx.data developer edition: Free, local and ready to power your next prototype

Published 06 October 2025
Edward Calvesbert

Vice President, Product Management - watsonx.data

IBM

IBM is excited to announce the launch of watsonx.data developer edition, a free desktop application that makes it easier than ever for developers and data engineers to explore, prototype and learn in a complete data lakehouse environment.

Solving the complexity of lakehouse management

Data lakehouses offer the flexibility of data lakes and the performance of warehouses. But for many developers, managing and querying these environments can be daunting. Traditional setups require deep technical expertise, complex configurations and costly infrastructure.

With watsonx.data developer edition, IBM is removing those barriers. Developers, data engineers and data scientists can now set up a full-featured lakehouse environment in minutes—without worrying about cloud dependencies, infrastructure complexity or time-limited trial versions.

A developer-first experience

The developer edition comes pre-configured with the most complete set of tools and components in the market:

  • Multiple lakehouse engines like Presto and Spark
  • Sample datasets to help you get started instantly
  • Full local data support, so you can use your own datasets without privacy or compliance concerns
This isn’t just a sandbox. It’s a complete, single-user data lakehouse environment—free forever. You can install it on your desktop, experiment with data and build proofs of concept at your own pace, with no expiration dates or licensing hurdles.

IBM watsonx.data developer edition is not only for querying and managing data—it’s also built to accelerate innovation. Developers can:

  • Prepare, clean and analyze datasets for AI projects
  • Test and iterate prototypes quickly in a safe, local environment

To make adoption frictionless, IBM provides:

  • Simplified install and uninstall processes—no keys, no limits
  • Comprehensive documentation and learning resources
  • Watsonx Community support where developers can exchange knowledge and best practices

From prototype to production with IBM

Once you finish exploring with the watsonx.data developer edition, moving to the Enterprise version is seamless—your work carries over without extra effort. The reusable APIs helps to you move it to production, saving time. And if you want to try the latest generative AI features, you can easily sign up for our SaaS trial and get hands-on in a fully managed environment.

IBM empowers developers to learn, build and innovate with confidence—while providing a clear path to enterprise-ready deployments. Whether you’re  exploring lakehouse architectures or building proofs of concept, developer edition is the fastest way to get started.

Get started today

IBM watsonx.data developer edition is available now—free forever. Download it today.

