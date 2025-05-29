watsonx Orchestrate: AI agents for business

A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business
Put AI to work

IBM® watsonx™ Orchestrate® puts AI to work—helping you build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.

Seamlessly integrate with your existing business systems. Connect to any AI model or automation tool. Enable collaboration between your AI assistants and agents in one unified experience.

The outcome? Less manual work. Faster decisions. A more efficient business—at scale.

Build, run and manage AI agents

Orchestrate a team of AI agents that work together—so you don’t have to

Let AI agents plan, coordinate and take action together. Whether it’s one agent handling a task or a team collaborating across tools, watsonx Orchestrate intelligently assigns the right agents and resources to get work done—without human micromanagement.

Create AI assistants in minutes—no coding required

Build, test and deploy AI agents with ease. Bring together your company data, the right tools and clear behavioral guidelines to design reusable agents that scale across your business.

The one-stop shop for enterprise-ready AI agents

Browse custom-built agents, IBM watsonx agents and trusted partner solutions. Search by domain, use case or application name to quickly find the right agent for the job.

AI agents that work wherever you work

AI agent solutions for HR, sales, procurement and customer service. Get started 70% faster with watsonx Orchestrate.

Put the “human” back in Human Resources

AI can help streamline business processes so your HR professionals have time to onboard and support employees with a personal touch.

Create a competitive advantage

watsonx Orchestrate can help advance your procurement team to greater efficiency and improved strategic sourcing with seamless integration.

Boost your sales team’s potential

From automated lead qualification to enhanced customer interactions, increase productivity through each stage of the sales cycle.

Engage customers with NLP

Natural language processing helps your chatbots understand complex customer queries and deliver conversational self-service.

Real clients. Real results.

From easing employee workloads to improving customer satisfaction, the numbers tell the story.

Better Business Bureau boosted consumer protection and operational efficiency, seeing cost savings of USD 1.5 million annually.

Avid Solutions cut costly project errors by 10%, streamlining execution and driving precision at scale.

Dun & Bradstreet reduced procurement task time by up to 20% with AI-powered supplier risk evaluation.

IBM saw 94% of its company-wide HR requests handled using watsonx Orchestrate.

Upcoming webinars April 29, 2025

AI Agents for sales: Close more deals with agentic automation

AI Agents for procurement: Cut costs, speed up sourcing and simplify procurement

Catch up on previously recorded topics:

 Reinvent the Future of Work with IBM watsonx Orchestrate Announcing D&B Ask Procurement, powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Take the next step

Try IBM watsonx Orchestrate at no cost or book a consultation with an IBM expert.

