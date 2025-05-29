IBM® watsonx™ Orchestrate® puts AI to work—helping you build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.
Seamlessly integrate with your existing business systems. Connect to any AI model or automation tool. Enable collaboration between your AI assistants and agents in one unified experience.
The outcome? Less manual work. Faster decisions. A more efficient business—at scale.
AI agent solutions for HR, sales, procurement and customer service. Get started 70% faster with watsonx Orchestrate.
AI can help streamline business processes so your HR professionals have time to onboard and support employees with a personal touch.
watsonx Orchestrate can help advance your procurement team to greater efficiency and improved strategic sourcing with seamless integration.
From automated lead qualification to enhanced customer interactions, increase productivity through each stage of the sales cycle.
Natural language processing helps your chatbots understand complex customer queries and deliver conversational self-service.
From easing employee workloads to improving customer satisfaction, the numbers tell the story.
Better Business Bureau boosted consumer protection and operational efficiency, seeing cost savings of USD 1.5 million annually.
Avid Solutions cut costly project errors by 10%, streamlining execution and driving precision at scale.
Dun & Bradstreet reduced procurement task time by up to 20% with AI-powered supplier risk evaluation.
IBM saw 94% of its company-wide HR requests handled using watsonx Orchestrate.
