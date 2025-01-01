Multi-agent orchestration
Turn complexity into clarity and streamline workflows with AI-driven collaboration
From insight to action

Use the best tools for the job every time. With multi-agent collaboration, you can leverage expertise across domains in a unified experience. By creating an ecosystem where AI agents collaborate seamlessly, you empower your teams to work smarter and more efficiently.

Multi-agent orchestration on watsonx Orchestrate transforms work by unifying pre-built, custom, and third-party agents into one user-friendly interface. It selects the tools and agents needed to autonomously complete complex tasks, boosting productivity and delivering results faster.

How it works

Powered by fine-tuned large language models (LLMs), including IBM® Granite™,  watsonx Orchestrate enables collaboration across AI agents, tools such as Workday, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce and Slack, and people by using intelligent reasoning and planning. It enables teams. to automate complex workflows intelligently guiding users to the right tool, AI agent or human expert.

Its powerful engine enables AI agents to comprehend requests and proactively and autonomously collaborate with your business data and processes to keep work moving efficiently. A single, intuitive chat interface centralizes interactions and insights, cutting through complexity and making work more efficient. 

 
Connect effortlessly with systems

Easily integrate with 80+ leading enterprise applications like Salesforce, Microsoft, and SAP and use your preferred opensource framework like Crew AI, LangGraph, and Llama Index.
Realize ROI faster

Accelerate workflows, minimize bottlenecks, and boost productivity. This efficiency enables companies to achieve faster results and higher ROI.
Integrate agents for better workflows

Unifying custom and pre-built agents creates a seamless experience, enhancing workflow integration and simplifying management and operations
Deploy with ease

Instantly deployable, whether you need it for one cloud, multiple clouds, on-premises, or a mix of environments.

Capabilities

