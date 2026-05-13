Operate your AI agents with control, trust and scale
The agentic control plane in IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides a centralized operational layer to observe, govern and optimize AI agents across your enterprise, no matter where they were built or where they run. This enables organizations to scale AI with confidence by reducing complexity, controlling cost and ensuring agents operate securely, reliably and within policy.
Operate all your AI agents from a single control plane—no matter where they’re built or run.
Ensure consistent performance with built-in guardrails, policy enforcement and end-to-end visibility.
Monitor performance, control costs and improve outcomes with real-time insights and optimization.
Monitor usage, optimize performance and prevent runaway spend across your entire agent ecosystem.
Measure accuracy, tool call reliability and completion rates; publish only validated agents.
Measure what matters before and after deployment. Test and evaluate agents across quality, accuracy, cost and safety metrics.
Continuously improve performance, cost and outcomes. Detect inefficiencies and optimize models, workflows and tool usage.
Understand every decision your agents make with full audit logs and traceability.
Control access and behavior across agents, tools and models with centralized policies and guardrails.
Secure every agent with enterprise-grade identity and access control.
Coordinate complex work across agents. Orchestrate how agents collaborate across workflows, tools, and models—with intelligent routing, shared context, and real-time control. Ensure every task is handled by the right agent, in the right way.
Reuse what works—without losing control. Access a governed catalog of IBM and partner-built agents, tools, and templates. Find, customize, and deploy proven components while maintaining visibility and lifecycle governance.
Build agents your way—then run them anywhere. Create agents using no-code, low-code, or pro-code—or bring existing ones into a unified system. Connect to your data, APIs, and tools to automate real work from day one.