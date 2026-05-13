Agentic Control Plane

Operate your AI agents with control, trust and scale

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The agentic control plane in IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides a centralized operational layer to observe, govern and optimize AI agents across your enterprise, no matter where they were built or where they run. This enables organizations to scale AI with confidence by reducing complexity, controlling cost and ensuring agents operate securely, reliably and within policy.
Centralized control

Operate all your AI agents from a single control plane—no matter where they’re built or run.
Trusted and reliable AI

Ensure consistent performance with built-in guardrails, policy enforcement and end-to-end visibility.
Continuous optimization

Monitor performance, control costs and improve outcomes with real-time insights and optimization.
Cost control at scale

Monitor usage, optimize performance and prevent runaway spend across your entire agent ecosystem.
Capabilities
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Pre-deployment evaluation

Measure accuracy, tool call reliability and completion rates; publish only validated agents.
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Evaluation

Measure what matters before and after deployment. Test and evaluate agents across quality, accuracy, cost and safety metrics.
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Optimization

Continuously improve performance, cost and outcomes. Detect inefficiencies and optimize models, workflows and tool usage.
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Audit & traceability

Understand every decision your agents make with full audit logs and traceability.
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Policy enforcement

Control access and behavior across agents, tools and models with centralized policies and guardrails.
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Agent security and identity

Secure every agent with enterprise-grade identity and access control.

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Agentic Orchestration

Coordinate complex work across agents. Orchestrate how agents collaborate across workflows, tools, and models—with intelligent routing, shared context, and real-time control. Ensure every task is handled by the right agent, in the right way.
Product user interface screenshot from IBM watsonx Orchestrate showing the governed catalog of AI agents and tools.
Governed catalog

Reuse what works—without losing control. Access a governed catalog of IBM and partner-built agents, tools, and templates. Find, customize, and deploy proven components while maintaining visibility and lifecycle governance.

Product user interface screenshot from IBM watsonx Orchestrate showing the AI agent builder.
AI agent and tool builder

Build agents your way—then run them anywhere. Create agents using no-code, low-code, or pro-code—or bring existing ones into a unified system. Connect to your data, APIs, and tools to automate real work from day one.
WXO screenshot intended for use in the Active Prompting tutorial webpage.
Agent Connect

Publish and monetize your agents through a governed ecosystem with built-in go-to-market support.
Take the next step

Try IBM watsonx Orchestrate at no cost or book a free live demo with an IBM expert.

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