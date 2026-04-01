Building trusted agentic AI for maternal health at scale

In early validation, MyLÚA’s patent-pending multimodal AI model demonstrated over 90% accuracy in identifying postpartum depression risk during the first trimester—months before traditional screening methods. Trust signals were similarly encouraging: 79% of mothers said they felt comfortable sharing sensitive health information through the platform. Engagement indicators were similarly encouraging: 48% of participants completed proactive wellness activities and 44% accessed trimester-specific education.

For care teams and maternal-health organizations, early pilot testing showed the potential for earlier signal generation—64% of mothers completed health risk assessments—while also reducing administrative burden through structured summaries of member interactions that help doulas and care coordinators spend more time on high-touch support. The platform’s privacy-preserving design further supports healthcare-grade governance and scalability because personally identifiable information and protected health information are not sent to large language models.

Today, MyLÚA’s multi-agent platform is live, expanding access to maternal-wellness support with multilingual, culturally attuned guidance for pregnancy and the first year postpartum. LÚA also goes beyond answering questions by completing support actions such as automated check-ins, reminders and resource activation, helping families get timely help between appointments. Michael Conward, Ph.D., CTO and Co‑founder of MyLÚA Health said, “We created LÚA to ensure no woman has to navigate pregnancy or postpartum care alone. Technology allows us to deliver proactive, compassionate support at scale—support that reflects needs of birthing parents, mothers, and pregnancy and postpartum support recipients.”

For care teams and maternal-health organizations, the platform turns conversations into actionable insights and summaries that can reduce manual effort and support larger caseloads. Its modular design can scale with demand and integrate into provider, payer, employer and community-based programs.

By uniting human‑centered design with responsible AI for good at its core, MyLÚA Health and IBM are helping close gaps in maternal care, strengthen trust, and broaden access to high‑quality support—creating a more equitable and compassionate future for women and families.