Peak experiences, powered by agentic AI

Serre Chevalier, one of the largest year‑round mountain destinations in the Southern Alps and a flagship site within the Compagnie des Alpes group, welcomes visitors whose expectations have steadily grown alongside the resort’s offerings. As the experience expanded, a fundamental touchpoint—selecting the right ski pass became unexpectedly complex. What appears to be a simple choice depends on multiple variables, including ski zone, duration, experience level, and seasonal conditions. These nuances drove a high volume of routine questions, particularly during peak periods, signalling that visitors found it hard to feel confident in their selections.

The resort had relied on an earlier generation of digital assistant technology to support these interactions, and while it served visitors well for many seasons, the nature of inquiries had evolved. Questions became more varied, more context‑dependent, and increasingly multilingual, stretching the capabilities of the existing tool and requiring customer service teams to intervene more often. The challenge wasn’t that the previous solution failed; rather, the resort’s operational and experiential needs had outpaced what the older system was designed to deliver.

Behind the immediate need to streamline ski‑pass selection was a broader ambition to ensure that the visitor journey felt clear, intuitive, and reassuring from the moment planning began. Serre Chevalier wanted guests to navigate essential decisions quickly and easily, reducing friction early in the process so the overall experience of the stay could begin on a positive note.