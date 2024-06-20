What is XaaS (anything as a service?)

XaaS’ primary benefit to organizations is financial. Before XaaS, businesses had to purchase the software, solutions, services and products they needed to function outright. This approach meant a large outlay of capital, often without any assurances that the service or solution would function the way that they needed it to.

XaaS’ scalable, flexible, pay-as-you-go model allows enterprises of different sizes and across different industries to experiment with which XaaS services are right for them without incurring large upfront costs. In addition to cost savings, enterprises typically realize these other benefits as well:

1. Increased innovation: XaaS’ multitenant approach—where a single application serves multiple users—simplifies the process of adopting new services and decommissioning old ones. This flexibility allows enterprises with XaaS capabilities to deploy new technologies faster and enables the automation of infrastructure as needed.

2. Remote deployment: During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for remote services and solutions skyrocketed. XaaS, which is delivered remotely on internet networks and public and private cloud environments, was perfectly positioned to help organizations. XaaS offered fast, remote implementation of applications and services that helped IT departments maintain business continuity during a difficult time. When the pandemic ebbed, most organizations with XaaS frameworks in place found them to be more efficient than their old business processes and kept them.

3. Reduced resources: Enterprise XaaS allows many organizations to reduce the resources that are needed to run their outdated IT infrastructure. With more workloads in the cloud, outdated hardware like onsite data centers, hard disk drives (HDDs) and servers are redundant.

4. Increased efficiencies: Moving workloads to the cloud helps organizations streamline their business processes and make them more cost-effective. In a cloud model, IT staff can be reallocated from maintenance to more strategic projects and technical support. Common IT services that can be outsourced under XaaS include provisions, upgrades and troubleshooting.

5. Faster digital transformation: XaaS models allow enterprises to quickly adopt new technologies and stay on the cutting edge of their industries. This speedy adoption of cloud services is primarily felt in IT, where XaaS’ enhanced scalability allows users to access new technologies faster through the cloud, smoothing the road to innovation.