What is database normalization?

First normal form, the most basic database normalization criteria, requires that a database table schema includes a primary key while excluding repetition among columns. To be more specific, a table in first normal form should not have fields with arrays of values—for instance, a single cell with three different names in it—nor should it include repeating groups, which are different columns that store the same type of data.

To better understand first normal form, let’s use the following set of columns as an example:1

rec_num lname fname bdate anniv email child1 child2 child3

The columns comprise a table of a group of parents, including their names, birthdays, wedding anniversaries, emails and children’s names.

This table violates first normal form because it contains three separate columns storing the same type of information: children’s names. In this case in particular, the table structure could open the door to insertion errors. For example, in the real world, many parents have fewer than three children.

In our example table, it’s not possible to add such parents’ records to the table. In addition, querying this table for a child’s name would be inefficient, requiring searching data in three different columns in every row.

Achieving first normal form for the data in the table requires separating the original table into two. One table would include most of the attributes of the original table, while the other would focus on children.

TABLE 1

rec_num lname fname bdate anniv email

TABLE 2

rec_num child_name

In this example, the new tables remain linked through the “rec_num” column, which is the primary key in Table 1 and is referenced by Table 2’s “rec_num” column, which serves as a foreign key.

While satisfying first normal form might not reduce redundant data (“rec_num” values will appear in multiple rows of Table 2 when parents have more than one child) the elimination of repeating groups can make queries simpler.