What are CIS benchmarks?

CIS (link resides outside ibm.com) is a nonprofit organization established in October 2000. CIS is driven by a global IT community with the common goal of identifying, developing, validating, promoting and sustaining best practice solutions for cyberdefense. Over the years, CIS has produced and distributed several free tools and solutions for enterprises of all sizes, designed to strengthen their cybersecurity readiness.

CIS is most commonly known for its release of CIS Controls (link resides outside ibm.com), a comprehensive guide of 20 safeguards and countermeasures for effective cyberdefense. CIS Controls provide a prioritized checklist that organizations can implement to reduce their cyberattack surface significantly. CIS benchmarks reference these controls when building recommendations for better-secured system configurations.