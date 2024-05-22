The evolution of application delivery controllers is closely linked to the development of web applications, data centers and the broader field of network management.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as the internet commercialized and web traffic increased in kind, businesses needed a way to ensure that websites and apps could handle high-volume application traffic efficiently. The primary challenge was finding a way to distribute incoming requests across multiple servers to guarantee high availability and network resilience.

The first generation of devices to address the challenge were called load balancers. Initially, they were simple and operated at the transport layer. Load balancers focused on distributing incoming traffic across several servers to balance loads and prevent them from overwhelming any single server.

However, as apps and websites became more complex, legacy load balancers fell out of favor for their inability to read and make decisions based on the content of user requests (not just IP addresses and ports). This led developers to upgrade to layer 7 load balancing solutions, which could inspect message content at the application layer.

Advanced load balancers could route traffic based on factors like HTTP headers, cookies or even specific page requests, facilitating more sophisticated traffic management strategies, like session persistence (or “stickiness”) and content-based routing. Over time, as developers continued to add functionalities, these load balancers would become the intelligent controllers we now call ADCs.