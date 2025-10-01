What are vertical AI agents?

Sometimes called domain‑specific agents or function-focused agents, vertical AI agents are artificial intelligence systems that are fine-tuned for use in a specific industry. They are useful in industries such as healthcare or banking. Vertical AI agents are also a good fit for a specific business function, such as customer service or supply chain management.

While most general-purpose AI is built to handle a wide range of tasks across many fields, or a high volume of general queries, vertical agents are different. These agents use targeted data and specialized expertise to solve problems in a more precise way.

Like most agents, they help streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks and support informed decision-making. But their real value comes from incorporating industry rules, compliance information or particular industry terminology or jargon that general models lack.

By combining advanced AI technologies with domain-specific knowledge, vertical AI agents cater to the particular needs of specific industries and offer greater precision and specialization.