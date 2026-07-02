What is unified storage?

Many modern enterprise IT environments have mixed workloads that use different storage types (each accessed through their own protocols) to serve and structure data. For example: file storage for shared documents, block storage for databases and object storage for archives.

Without unified storage, these storage types are often accessed and managed through separate systems. This siloing presents several challenges including cost inefficiencies and the operational complexity and overhead of managing multiple storage systems.

A unified storage provides a single storage platform or software access point for physical storage, with the ability to manage any combination of file, block and object storage an organization needs. There is one admin interface—users do not need to train on a network area storage (NAS) console for file storage, a storage area network (SAN) console for block storage, and an object storage console separately.

Storage capacity can also be used more efficiently. Because the underlying hardware isn’t walled off by protocol, idle storage space can be repurposed as needed. Organizations are not stuck with unused block storage in one silo while running out of object storage space in another. IT teams can reallocate and optimize capacity across file, block and object storage as workloads and storage needs shift over time, instead of having to overprovision any particular silo upfront based on a guess about resource needs.

Unified storage also provides cross-protocol flexibility, enabling different systems, such as virtual machines that need block storage and file servers that need shared folders, to operate on the same platform without wasted capacity.

Unified storage solutions can be used across on-premises storage and cloud storage environments, including hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures, and can be a cost-effective way to improve performance, scalability and operational efficiency.